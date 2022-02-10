Apply now for COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant

Mike Petrucci on Unsplash
stage one
The Government of Ontario is now accepting applications for the Ontario COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant (OSBRG) from eligible small businesses that were required to close under the modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen.
The application portal will be open from February 9 to March 11 for applications from:
- Newly established businesses
- Businesses that may not have previously applied to the Ontario Small Business Support Grant in 2021
- Businesses that were previously deemed ineligible but are now eligible.
In order to be eligible, applicants will need to confirm that they:
- Had fewer than 100 employees as of December 31, 2021
- Were an active business as of January 14, 2022
- Were required to close indoor operations on January 5, 2022.
Eligible small businesses for the OSBRG include:
- Restaurants and bars
- Facilities for indoor sports and recreational fitness activities (including fitness centres and gyms)
- Racing venues, casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
- Performing arts venues and cinemas
- Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions
- Meeting or event spaces
- Tour and guide services
- Conference centres and convention centres
- Driving instruction for individuals
- Before- and after-school programs.
The OSBRG User Application Guide provides additional information about applying for the grant. The Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade emailed eligible businesses that qualified for the Ontario Small Business Support Grant in 2021, and were subject to closure again on January 5, 2022, as they have been pre-screened and do not need to apply for the OSBRG. But they may be asked to confirm their continued eligibility.
For more information on available business supports, please visit: Businesses: Get help with COVID-19 costs | Ontario.ca
If you need help, call centres are open from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding government and statutory holidays. The call centres are closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Toll-free: 1-855-216-3090
TTY: 416-325-3408
Toll-free TTY: 1-800-268-7095