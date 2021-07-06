Apply, track, and pay for building permits online in Oakville

× Expand Construction workers on house

Are you planning a new build or renovating? Well, life just got simpler because the town has launched a new online system to administer building permits.

Through this newest online service, registered users can conveniently apply for new building permits, submit permit-related drawings and documents, track the status of an application as it moves through reviews and approvals, pay for permits, request inspections and view the results – all online.

"It’s all part of the town’s Digital Oakville Plan with the goal of providing comprehensive online services and streamlining processes to create consistent, predictable and customer-focused services for our community," said Mayor Rob Burton.

"Whether you are a builder, designer, developer or homeowner, we know that submitting plans and drawings digitally will be a benefit. It also makes good business sense as it allows for efficiencies as staff can now assist on a file at the same time," said Ralph Kaminiski, director and chief building official, Town of Oakville.

At this time, the town is able to accept all types of building permit applications ranging from small decks and accessory structures to large industrial and multi-storey buildings.

The only exception is revisions, townhouses, conditional or partial permits. Staff plan to include these types of applications in the near future as the online service continues to evolve.

The town of Oakville is launching more projects in 2021 and beyond. The result will be easier, faster and more predictable and transparent processes – whether a customer is building a backyard cabana, office building, a subdivision or anything in between.

"Using a build-measure-learn approach with these online services, ongoing improvements will be guided by user experience and feedback. With customer and employee input and feedback, we will continue to improve access to make it easier, faster and more convenient," added Kaminski.

Visit www.oakville.ca/onlineservies and select Construction and Renovations to begin the permitting process.