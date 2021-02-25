End of an Era: Art Lee Men's Wear closing

Only Barrington Furs and Swiss Interiors can lay claim to having served Oakville residents as long as Art Lee Men's Wear, which first opened its doors on George St. in 1960. The store moved to where Squint Eyewear now is in 1964, and then in 1971 founder Art Lee bought the current location, where he and his sons dressed Oakville men for half a century more.

Art Lee worked at a Jack Fraser men’s clothing store when it opened in Oakville in 1957, and after two years was about to take a particularly handsome annual commission cheque and make the deposit to invest in two houses on Lees Lane when he found he just couldn’t shake the idea that if he could help customers working for someone else, he could do it even better as his own boss. So, at the tender age of 24, he staked himself to open his own store which became a fixture on Lakeshore Road E. for as long as most residents can remember.

Lee Family (L to R) Art Lee Jr. Art Lee Sr and Allan Lee in 2004

Art is 85 now and passed the business over to his two sons, Art Jr. and Al, who have worked at the store for 42 and 37 years respectively. While the pandemic might have accelerated things, both men were ready to retire. Their friends who have left the corporate world are enjoying their freedom and Art Jr. and Al want to be able to share time with them and have the choices the demands of a retail store make impossible. The store has put their four children through University and College and they have even helped others who needed help. The children, who all learned their work ethic scrubbing toilets at the family store, are sad to see the store closing, but are all established in careers.

The Lee family has watched every Oakville Santa Claus parade from in front of their own store for 61 years, with Art Sr.’s two great grandchildren now part of the group. Art, Art Jr. and Al have enjoyed being a part of the Oakville community, dressing generations of men from the same family. John McConnell, a London Life recruiter, brought in new hires so that they could learn to dress at Art Lee Men's Wear, and gave them a signing bonus big enough for a new suit when they were hired. He brought his sons and grandsons in to be dressed by Art and Al as well. Bob Smith, a Barrick Gold VP, would call Art Jr. and tell him of upcoming events, and Art would advise and furnish the necessary clothes and put them in Bob’s garage, to which he had a key.

Being their own boss all of their lives and building these kinds of trusted relationships with their clients has resulted in a rich and meaningful business life. Art, Art and Al have helped men dress for success through all the eras, from tight Pierre Cardin shirts and bell bottoms in the ‘70s through to baggy shirts and broad shoulders, and back to today’s narrow suitings and business casual. Clothes make the man, said Twain, and helping men move confidently in all business and social settings has been the mission of the store. Al says they all felt a responsibility to use their expertise to help men project their best qualities in their attire, and that watching their customers succeed gave them a sense of pride and accomplishment.

Another tradition of the store was the annual Remembrance Day window. It started in the very first year, and has continued every year since, a reminder of the sacrifices made that enabled our lives and freedoms. Over the years, customers donated uniforms from family members who served, and there is even a full naval uniform from the First World War, over 100 years old.

Art Lee Sr. and Nancy Watson with her late husband David's medals, November 2003

Walking past that window, the passerby could not help but be struck by the respect for service and community it represented.

Art Lee Men's Wear will be missed, by its many long-time customers, by those who walked past that window, but not least by Art Jr.’s son-in-law: as Art had no sons, he was the beneficiary of suits and sports coats for many a Christmas and birthday.

Rather than use a liquidator, who might tarnish the reputation and relationships built over more than 60 years and two generations, starting on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, Art and Al will be keeping the store open to clear their substantial inventory, which they think will take a few months. They hope their customers will find time to come in for a socially distanced elbow bump farewell. They want you all to know how grateful they are for your support and loyalty over the years.

We wish them the best in a well-earned retirement and thank them for their contribution to the fabric of our community.