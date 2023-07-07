Auto theft prevention program expands

× Expand Francisco Gonzalez on Unsplash

More dealerships in Halton agree to install tracking devices to curb vehicle thefts.

Halton police's Project Oxygen began in May and encouraged residents to place third-party trackers (such as an Apple Air Tag, Tile, Galaxy Smart Tag or Atuvos) inside their vehicles. This program initially started with the participation of six dealerships in Oakville.

The HRPS has now confirmed the participation of 11 dealerships in Halton and seven in Oakville.

How to participate:

Vehicle owners must purchase a third-party tracking device and download the appropriate app.

Book a time with a dealership, provide the pre-purchase tracker, and they will securely and discretely install the tracking device.

The dealerships do not track a vehicle: that information is only available to the owner. At Lexus of Oakville, the cost to install a device is $89.95. Installation costs may vary depending on the vehicle and dealership.

The dealerships that started the program in May were:

To help with these efforts, the following dealerships in Oakville have agreed to install trackers for Oakville residents who own the dealership's make of vehicle.

Oakville Toyota (2375 Wyecroft Rd)

Lexus of Oakville (1453 North Service Rd West)

Oakville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (270 Oak Park Blvd)

South Oakville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (175 Wyecroft Rd)

Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC (410 South Service Rd)

Budds' Imported Cars Jaguar Land Rover (227 Wyecroft Rd)

The new participating dealerships are:

Wallace Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC - 801 Main St E, Milton, ON

Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton - 170 Steeles Ave E, Milton, ON

Milton Chrysler Dodge Limited - 81 Ontario St N, Milton, ON

Milton Toyota, Steeles Avenue East, Milton, ON - 1245 Steeles Ave E, Milton, ON

Oakville Honda - 500 Iroquois Shore Rd, Oakville, ON

Also, Lexus owners who live in Milton can now attend Lexus of Oakville for this service.

Lexus of Oakville - 1453 North Service Rd W, Oakville, ON

Consistent with the launch in May, dealerships have agreed to install trackers for Oakville or Milton residents who own the dealership's make of vehicle.