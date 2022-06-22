Aziz, McClure, and Horn join Halton Healthcare Board of Directors

× Expand Oakville News

Mr. Richard Nunn, Chair of the Halton Healthcare Board of Directors, is pleased to announce the newly elected and appointed members to the Board of Directors – Robert Aziz and Karen McClure and the appointment of Samantha Horn to the position of Vice-Chair.

Robert Aziz

Halton Healthcare Robert Aziz

Robert (Bob) Aziz has been the Chief Operating Officer of the Ontario Municipal Employment Retirement System (OMERS) and the President of OMERS Investment Management since 2020.

Prior to this, he was with Oxford Properties Group, the real estate arm of OMERS where he held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel. Before joining Oxford, Bob was President of Great Gulf Homes and held senior roles at TD Bank Financial Group.

Earlier in his career, Bob was a Partner at Torys LLP and Davies Ward Phillips Vineberg LLP.

Robert currently sits on the Boards of Brewers Retail, Woodbine Entertainment Group and was a member of the Oakville Hospital Foundation Board from 1992 to 2003.

He is also a committed fundraiser on behalf of several charities, having served on the boards of the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation and the Lighthouse for Grieving Children. Bob received his Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from the University of Western Ontario.

He and his family reside in Oakville, Ontario.

Karen McClure

Halton Healthcare Karen McClure

Karen McClure is a strategic advisor with expertise in both healthcare technology and health system transformation.

She has been the Chief Investment Officer of Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster since 2018 and prior to that held the position of Vice-President of General and Advanced Diagnostics and Director of the Office of Strategy Management at LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services.

Karen has worked extensively as a Management Consultant in both the financial and healthcare sectors and has worked with organizations including Cancer Care Ontario, Women’s College Hospital and the Mississauga Halton and Central West Local Health Integration Networks.

She also serves on the National Research Council’s International Advisory Committee on TRIUMF, Canada’s subatomic physics research centre and serves as Executive Lead of the Program Investment Committee on Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster’s Board.

Karen is committed to building a sustainable, patient-centred healthcare system and improving health access and outcomes through digital technology.

She received her Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo and currently resides in Halton Hills, Ontario.

Samantha Horn

Halton Healthcare Samatha Horn

Also appointed to a new role on the Board was Samantha Horn who will now serve as Vice-Chair for a one-year term.

Ms. Horn is a partner in the Toronto office of Stikeman Elliott LLP where she has practiced corporate and commercial law for more than 29 years.

Samantha obtained her law degree at Queen’s University and has received the Women's Executive Network's Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award in the "KPMG Professionals" category for 2014, 2015 and 2016 and in the Hall of Fame in 2017, which recognizes women who play a leadership role within their organization.

Ms Horn joined the Board in 2017 and represents the Town of Oakville.

“Our Board members represent a wide spectrum of professional and personal skills and interests and are able to bring the communities’ perspective to the Board,” said Mr. Nunn.

“Robert and Karen each bring a wealth of experience and expertise in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors to our Board. Their leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to move forward with our organization’s new strategic plan,” notes Mr. Nunn.

“I look forward to working closely with Samantha in her new role as Vice-Chair and welcoming our new members to the Board.”

The Board expresses thanks to John W. Nyholt and Laurent Thibault, who joined the Board in 2011 and 2012 respectively, and have completed their terms in June and have now stepped down from the Board.

Halton Healthcare is governed by a voluntary Board of Directors that consists of 20 elected and appointed individuals who bring diverse skills, expertise and experience to hospital governance on behalf of the communities of Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville.

New Board members were confirmed in June 2022 at the Annual Meeting; these individuals join the current board members in providing governance and oversight over the organization.

More information is available on the Halton Healthcare website – www.haltonhealthcare.com