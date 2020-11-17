Banty: A Game-Changer in Video Conferencing

COVID-19 has seen an increase in the use of video conferencing platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, as Canadian businesses have shifted to remote working during the pandemic.

While the corporate and educational sector benefit from ample services available to stakeholders, there remains to be a dedicated video conferencing platform available to healthcare professionals

Banty.com is a patient-centric video conferencing platform that allows medical participants to receive video calls from their physician, and schedule appointments with ease. The co-founders, Scott Wilson, CEO at Geek Certified, and Dr. Rick Tytus, Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University, aimed to create a platform that addressed changes consumers wanted to see in conventional healthcare platforms.

Key Functionalities

“A common problem with other video conferencing platforms is that a separate link is sent each time a new appointment is scheduled," says Scott Wilson. “With multiple links in the inboxes of medical participants, it is common to access the wrong link, which causes confusion between the participant and the physician. Banty solves this problem by providing a dedicated Banty.com URL to each individual physician or business. This eliminates any confusion that may arise, while streamlining physician-client relationships with efficiency.”

In addition, Banty does not require users to install software on their computer; links to physician appointments are accessed on the user’s browser. “A common problem we identified is that individuals accessing video calls through work computers are required to download a dedicated software, which may not be possible due to admin restrictions/storage issues,” says Wilson. “With Banty, patients simply click their physician's link, and are able to join their meeting with ease.”

Banty addresses privacy regulations through providing end-to-end encryption for 1-on-1 meetings, to ensure all meetings are 100% private and secure. “Our platform meets the requirements of the Personal Health Information Protection Act (PHIPA) by allowing meeting hosts to lock participants in-and-out of meetings with the click of a button, to facilitate in safe, personal, physician-client appointments.

While Banty is currently focused on disrupting the healthcare industry, its founders believe the platform has the potential to make waves across a multitude of sectors. Banty has integrated a variety of features into its platform, including screen sharing, polling, YouTube sharing, recording, collaborative whiteboard brainstorming, and the ability to add up to 115 participants.

Banty has also worked to resolve bandwidth issues that affect the fluidity of video conferences; the platform allows users to manually override the video quality of their stream, in order to help users avoid abrupt stops and starts during calls.

Banty has already piqued the interest of numerous private schools within the GTA, an advancement that elucidates the wide variety of businesses that can take advantage of Banty’s services. “We believe Banty can be a competitor to Zoom in the future, as we continue to leverage consumer insights to improve our platform,” says Wilson.

As the platform continues to make significant strides, Scott Wilson and Dr. Rick Tytus are focused on prioritizing inputs from people, to make the video conferencing experience more personable. “We believe the human experience is quintessential to the success of our business,” says Wilson. “We try to talk to people, find out what they want in our platform, and then challenge our team of coders to humanize the video conferencing experience.”