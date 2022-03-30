Best place in Oakville for Early Childhood Education?

× Expand YMCA Opening Day at a YMCA location An ECE certified childhood educator helps children learn

“I can’t imagine a better place to work in child care than the Y,” says Anaïs Pouladi.

Seven years ago, Anaïs started her career at the Y. Over that time, she completed her Early Childhood Education Diploma and benefited from the Harvard Leadership program that the YMCA of Oakville offers. Now an On-Site Supervisor, she has loved every minute of her time at the Y.

“It’s not only the personal development and growth I have been able to have by working here, which has been wonderful, even more, it’s the feeling that I am part of a process that really helps prepare children for life. The Y offers a full spectrum of health and well-being programs, preschool childcare, and before and after school childcare, which make up the 'onramp' to the whole Y ecosystem.”

It's that sense of introducing children to the community through the Y that makes practising her ECE profession there so satisfying, she says. The Y is very family-oriented and is integrated into the whole community. They care about the well-being of the family as well as the child. Camps, soccer, fitness programs, swimming lessons—it’s all available at the Y. “It’s all about giving kids the best chance possible.”

The YMCA offers childcare at 42 locations in Oakville, in schools across the community in the Halton District School Board and the Halton Catholic District School Board.

× Expand YMCA Learning through Play YMCA Early childhood education

“I know I am making a difference, that my job matters to society, and that I am helping to make children happy and ready for the world. We focus on play-based learning, and it is a very rewarding job.” By contributing to the community and to a healthy, positive society, we can all benefit from is a big part of that reward. “It’s about giving kids the best possible start in life.”

Anaïs can’t say enough about the working atmosphere at the Y. Just as she did, employees can work and get paid while they are working towards their qualification. They benefit from training opportunities and prepare to move into supervisory or management roles. The Y provides care for infants, toddlers and preschool in full-day programs, as well as before and after-school care, so working hours can often be arranged to accommodate employees’ personal circumstances. There is a full benefits program and pension plan for full-time employees, and part-time opportunities are also available. Pay is competitive, and there are eight personal paid days for full-time staff.

As children return to child care after time at home during Covid, the Y is very safety conscious too, which is important for employees considering returning to work after the pandemic.

If you believe in giving children a healthy foundation for lifelong learning and success, you would be hard-pressed to find a better place to do it than at the YMCA. During the pandemic, as facilities were closed, many Early Childhood Educators found other occupations, opening opportunities for those wanting to enter the profession.

The YMCA is non-denominational and multi-cultural. Many of the children in care speak a language other than English at home, so childcare educators who have an extra-linguistic competency can leverage their skill to help children integrate into the community as well.

If you are interested in a career in child care, whether you have a professional qualification or child care experience, the Y could be for you. Visit www.ymcaofoakville.org/careers.