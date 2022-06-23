Blaze Fire Academy registration now open

Brenda Chisholm

In partnership with the City of Burlington and Towns of Halton Hills and Milton, the Oakville Fire department is inviting applications from Halton-based young women 15-18 years of age to participate in a career camp to explore a future in the fire services – beyond fire suppression.

Registration for Blaze Fire Academy (formerly Camp Molly) is now open until July 8, 2022, to select 24 participants to attend the camp from August 10 and 11 at the Fire Training Campus in Oakville. More details on the registration process and requirements are available online at oakville.ca.

This annual regional fire camp has enhanced more immersive and inspirational training components. In addition to covering various hands-on aspects of the fire service, the camp will include a Q&A session with senior fire services leaders in Halton and a career information session with post-secondary institutions this year.

The two-day camp will teach participants about several fire response functions such as hazardous material response, search and rescue operations, auto extrication rescues, rope rescue, forcible entry procedures, water rescue and more. Strategic and tactical aspects of fire response support such as fire investigation, communications, public education, and fire prevention are also included.

"Blaze Fire Academy is about inspiring participants to reimagine their future and embrace the fire services," commented Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault.

"As trailblazers that innovate, lead and serve the community with excellence, there are many opportunities to grow in the fire service, and this particular camp is dedicated to young women exploring their potential."