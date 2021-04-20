Budget 2021: Focus on Business Support & Recovery

Yesterday the Federal Government revealed the 2021 Budget. We are pleased to see the focus on business support and recovery, providing businesses with much-needed supports to navigate the pandemic.

In the Ontario Chamber Network’s pre-budget submission, we called for policies that focused on resilience, growth and modernization. We specifically called for economic support to those hit hardest by the pandemic, such as small businesses and women. The 2021 Budget delivers on many of these asks, including the extension of business supports like the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS).

We are also pleased to see the budget propose policies to foster trade between Canada’s provinces and territories. This has been a priority ask for our members, the Ontario Chamber Network, and the Canadian Chamber Network.

It is encouraging to see the government focus on economic recovery. However, we will continue to advocate for measures to ensure long-term growth and a plan to reduce the deficit.

Our top takeaways for business: