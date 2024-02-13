Burton talks "building stuff"

× Expand Town of Oakville Lawrence Hill plaque

We're nearing the end of our interview series with Rob Burton - and it's time to look at one of Oakville's least debated successes over the last 20 years: community development projects.

Given the possible population increase of roughly 90,000, or some 40 per cent, that will happen if developers really do build the 33,000 units the town is required to service and permit over the next eight years, we will need new and expanded community facilities and services.

"Building stuff is what I am good at. I like it, it’s fun to do, and it keeps Oakville a great place to live," says Burton. (It’s also what people want, he says. Is there a recurring theme here?)

New residential development is inevitable as it contentious. But one area where Oakville has more clearly succeeded is the building of community services and facilities.

He is at his most animated when discussing facilities. It’s clear he's very proud of what has been accomplished on his watch, highlighted by:

Increasing ice pads per capita

An indoor soccer pitch

New community centres (like Queen Elizabeth Park and Trafalgar Park centres)

The rejuvenation of downtown Oakville

The new Hospital (opening in 2015)

He also talks about the reduction of the "infrastructure deficit," as roads and bridges have been brought up to a higher standard of maintenance. This last is less visible, less flashy, but there is no doubt it contributes to the town’s fiscal sustainability in the future.

The funds for the town’s contribution to the new hospital came from moneys set aside for the downtown cultural hub, and it was a hard choice for Burton and council to make, as it pushed back what he sees as a key ingredient of a thriving Oakville.

Those moneys have been steadily accumulating again, and the cultural hub is back in the planning, with ground to be broken in this term of council.

We at Oakville News take a critical eye where we think it is appropriate, but we think our council is to be commended on this aspect of their town management.

