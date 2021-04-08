Business restrictions in third provincial emergency

× Expand Unsplash

Effective today, Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., the provincial government has declared a new state of emergency and is issuing a province-wide stay-at-home order requiring everyone to remain at home except for essential purposes.

Essential purposes can include going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services (including getting vaccinated), for outdoor exercise, or for work that cannot be done remotely.

In addition, the province is also strengthening public health and workplace safety measures for non-essential retail under the province-wide emergency brake. Measures include, but are not limited to:

Limiting the majority of non-essential retailers to only operate for curb side pick-up and delivery, via appointment, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., with delivery of goods to patrons permitted between 6:00 am and 9:00 pm, and other restrictions;

Restricting access to shopping malls to limited specified purposes, including access for curb side pick-up and delivery, via appointment, with one single designated location inside the shopping mall, and any number of designated locations outside the shopping mall, along with other restrictions;

Restricting discount and big box stores in-person retail sales to grocery items, pet care supplies, household cleaning supplies, pharmaceutical items, health care items, and personal care items only.

In addition, Ontario is only permitting the following stores to operate for in-person retail by appointment only and subject to a 25% capacity limit and restricting allowable hours of operation to between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. with the delivery of goods to patrons permitted between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.:

Safety supply stores;

Businesses that primarily sell, rent or repair assistive devices, aids or supplies, mobility devices, aids or supplies or medical devices, aids or supplies;

Rental and leasing services including automobile, commercial and light industrial machinery and equipment rental;

Optical stores that sell prescription eyewear to the public;

Businesses that sell motor vehicles, boats and other watercraft;

Vehicle and equipment repair and essential maintenance and vehicle and equipment rental services;

Retail stores operated by a telecommunications provider or service, which may only permit members of the public to enter the premises to purchase a cellphone or for repairs or technical support, and:

Permitting outdoor garden centres and plant nurseries, and indoor greenhouses that engage in sales to the public, to operate with a 25% capacity limit and a restriction on hours of operation to between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

If you have questions about what will be open or impacts to your business or employment, call the Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659.