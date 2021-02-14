Carol Altilia: new Provost & VP, Academic Sheridan College

Bruce LaDouceur Carol Altilia, Provost and Vice President, Academic Sheridan College

Dr. Janet Morrison, Sheridan’s President and Vice Chancellor, has announced the appointment of Carol Altilia as Provost and Vice President, Academic. “Carol is a consummate professional whose wealth of experience and deep commitment to student success and academic excellence has been evinced over her 30 years in postsecondary education,” said Dr. Morrison. Altilia replaces Dr. Melanie Spence-Ariemma, who resigned from Sheridan in late January.

As Provost and Vice-President, Academic, Altilia will oversee the work of sustaining Sheridan’s reputation for academic excellence across more than 120 programs, while leading a team of professionals dedicated to fostering student success and an exceptional learning experience. “As a former professor and a senior administrator with achievements in curriculum design, academic resource planning, student recruitment and retention, and a range of student services she is uniquely poised to drive Sheridan’s ambitious strategic priorities” adds Dr. Morrison.

Since joining Sheridan in January 2019 as Vice-President of Student Experience and Enrollment Management, Altilia has cultivated innovative approaches to an enriched student experience. Prior to Sheridan, she held progressively senior positions at York University, most recently as University Registrar, a role she assumed in 2015. She served previously as the senior administrator in the Faculty of Environmental Studies, and the School of the Arts, Media, Performance and Design, as well as held leadership roles in student academic services and research administration.

“Sheridan is an extraordinary learning community; daily, I’m buoyed by a talented team of leaders, committed faculty and staff, and by the spirit and energy of our remarkable students,” said Altilia.

Altilia holds a Master in Environmental Studies (Planning), an Honours Bachelor of Commerce, and an Honours Bachelor of Arts (Sociology) from York University. She has presented nationally at a variety of conferences and is an active volunteer in Halton, Peel, and Toronto.