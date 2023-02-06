Newly opened Cha Cha Board in Oakville adds the “cha” in your charcuterie board

× Expand Cha Cha Board Charcuterie board from Cha Cha Board in Oakville

Cha Cha Board is the first brick and mortar charcuterie boutique in Oakville. The artistic displays are all curated on-site by the charismatic owner and Oakville resident Diane Jacques.

Cha Cha Board Diane Jacques, owner of Cha Cha Board in Oakville, Ontario

With her background as a Regional Spa Director, Diane demonstrated solid business acumen and gave expert advice that enabled the company to provide outstanding service to its clientele. Experience, she intends to apply to her new business.

The idea to open a charcuterie shop was born from her love of food enjoyed with family and friends. Over time Diane became the ultimate host with a constant fervour for entertaining, never without serving artistic offerings of satisfying eats for her guests. Turning her passion into a business evolved as family and friends made growing requests for their own get-togethers.

Cha Cha Board will offer quality meats, cheeses and artisan products not found with chain store retailers. Brands have been carefully selected to appeal to those with a discriminating palate.

Cha Cha Board Large charcuterie box from Cha Cha Board in Oakville, Ontario

The shop devotes a large area to retail. Products can be purchased individually. Cha Cha’s bestseller is its corporate box. Jacques will personalize wine glasses and boxes, as well as apply company logos to cups. Catering services are available.

Cha Cha Board Charcuterie cups from Cha Cha Board in Oakville, Ontario

The shop will have a liquor license in the near future to offer unique Canadian wines not obtainable at LCBO. Cha Cha products will soon be accessible with Uber Eats, and the website is nearly active. In the interim, Diane welcomes orders by email or through the shop’s social media platforms. A Grand Opening is expected in a month’s time.

Though many products are imported, Diane supports several Canadian women-owned businesses that supply the shop’s artisan marshmallows, handmade greeting cards, chocolates, and caramels.

Cha Cha Board Cha Cha Board in Oakville, Ontario

Jacques is open to collaborating and would love to learn ways she can support charities in the community. A local and recognizable charcuterie artist is currently being considered for exclusivity, a deal that Diane is excited to announce soon.

Jacques shares, “I love the demographics and small-town appeal of Oakville, as well as the selection of specialized shops here. I appreciate the support, offerings and networking access from the businesses and customers.

Cha Cha Board Crudite from Cha Cha Board in Oakville, Ontario

First and foremost, I am so committed to Oakville, bringing the first brick-and-mortar boutique to the community.

The basic principles we intend to demonstrate here are those of integrity, in quality and service. My whole career has been all about providing the best service. I do really hope to form relationships with some of the customers and get to know them. Ultimately, I just really want people to love the food so that they’ll come back again and again.”

Cha Cha Board

505 Pinegrove Road

Oakville, Ontario L6K 2C4

519-240-8544