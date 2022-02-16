CHS receives Ontario Together Fund to expand facilities

× Expand Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited (CHS) Staff at Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited (CHS) packaging medical supplies

Oakville-based Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited (CHS) $3.8 million project received a boost today from the Government of Ontario. Through the province's Ontario Together Fund, CHS will receive $1.9 million, announced Oakville MPP, Stephen Crawford.

This support will help CHS to modernize and expand the company’s manufacturing facility, build up Ontario’s domestic manufacturing capacity and support emergency readiness while creating 50 new jobs.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CHS pivoted manufacturing operations in response to the need for PPE and other critically needed medical devices and supplies.

A particular focus has been their “Made in Canada” products:

Securing partnership agreements for swabs and swab kits for COVID-19 testing

Signing distribution agreements to support new domestic PPE suppliers

Assembling PCR home test kits to support CBSA border entry testing

“With support from the Ontario Together Fund, CHS will be continuing its commitment to invest in Ontario. We will be updating and modernizing our manufacturing facility and adding 50 new high-quality, well-paid jobs in Oakville, Ontario,” said Mike Canzoneri, President and CEO of CHS.

“From this investment, we will have expanded local manufacturing capacity and flexibility to respond to both current and future public health needs and emergencies in addition to non-pandemic related concerns facing the healthcare system.”

“Canadian Hospital Specialties has been dedicated to keeping Ontarians safe by producing supplies we have relied on during this pandemic,” said MPP Crawford.

CHS is a medical device manufacturer and specialty distributor located in Oakville, Ontario. The CHS portfolio of products for both acute hospital and non-acute healthcare customers spans many clinical categories, including

Respiratory

Anesthesia

Neonatal intensive care

Perfusion medicine

Interventional radiology

Diagnostic imaging

Pharmacy

General medical-surgical supplies

Ontario invested an additional $50 million in the renewed Ontario Together Fund in 2021–22. The fund will continue to support local innovators and businesses to enhance Ontario’s domestic supply chain capacity further, promote Ontario’s MedTech ecosystem, and build up our manufacturing sector to ensure the province is well-prepared for future challenges.

The renewed Ontario Together Fund is focused on supporting homegrown manufacturing and innovation to combat COVID-19 and provide other goods critical to Ontarians' health, safety, and security beyond this pandemic. It is doing so under the following strategic pillars:

• Strengthening Ontario’s domestic manufacturing capacity.

• Supporting homegrown technologies and innovative solutions.

• Strengthening Ontario’s MedTech ecosystem.

“Through the Ontario Together Fund, our government is making targeted investments in homegrown businesses with the ideas and innovative solutions to help us through this pandemic and put us on the road to economic recovery,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We are proud to support local manufacturers in every region of the province as they look to grow and create good local jobs.”