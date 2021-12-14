Community Rallies Behind Local Business

× Expand Oakville Chamber of Commerce Love Local Mobile Art Installation

Our local merchants, restaurants, cafes, gyms, spas and other services got a great post-pandemic restart as residents embraced the Oakville Chamber of Commerce “Love Local” campaign.

The Love Local art installation travelled to seven locations around the community and is currently at Kerr Village, where it arrived in time for the tree lighting and Jim Cuddy concert.

The Chamber distributed all sorts of cool swag to local businesses for distribution to shoppers. As passersby saw people emerge from stores with tote bags, toques, T-shirts and crew necks, they went inside to get their own “Love Local” branded merch.

× Expand Oakville Chamber of Commerce Tote bag

The campaign was a successful traffic builder for our local businesses, and injected funding into the Oakville economy as the Chamber made sure every penny spent stayed in the community: Entripy produced the swag, the campaign was designed by Tree House Creative, and the Media Resources designed Art Installation was transported around the community by movers “College Hunks”.

Love Local was also promoted in local media, which resulted in lots of following, posting and tagging as people followed the Love Local sign around town.

Our local businesses back our children’s sports teams and local charities, sponsor our little theatre groups and concerts, advertise in our local news outlets and are there for us when we need necessities, luxuries, gifts or a night out. Visit Oakville’s Taste of Oakville depends on local restaurants, and the Big Brothers’ Big Sisters' Bowlerama succeeds because of Oakville’s retailers and other small businesses. And that’s not to mention the environmental benefits of shopping close to home.

“Our businesses really felt supported,” says Rachel Leang of the Oakville Chamber. “It was great to see residents spending their money locally,” Rachel says the campaign really boosted the reopening. “We know Oakville residents supported our merchants and hospitality businesses throughout the pandemic, and this will get the momentum going again as we go into the holiday season. Oakville businesses really appreciate residents shopping locally.”

With Christmas shopping well underway, there are plenty of opportunities for you too to "Love Local", whether it is in Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village or Bronte Village.