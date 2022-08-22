Core 1 Apple store closes

× Expand Chris Stoate Core 1 closed Shop papered over

Without warning, Core 1, a critical community resource, has closed its doors. The Lakeshore Road Apple specialist and support location has been a lifeline to thousands of Oakvilleans who work from home, freelance, write, publish, design or use Apple computers, ipads and phones in every aspect of their lives.

From a broken screen to overloaded memory or a frozen computer, Matt and his team have bailed out untold numbers of Mac-using residents in time for countless deadlines and prevented vast numbers of meltdowns. Even when the issue is the dreaded PEBKC (Problem exists between keyboard and chair), their deep knowledge was brought to bear with endless patience, They will be sorely missed.

At this point, we have no details on the closing or on what alternatives will become available. For now, we wish Matt and his team the best in their next endeavours and hope this loss will soon be made up. The confidence of knowing that Core 1 was there and would sort out whatever problem one was facing will be hard to replace. They will be sorely missed. Watch this space for updates on ways to access local Apple support.