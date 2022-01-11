Council to discuss 3 development applications January 17

× Expand Thomas Desormeaux

Oakville Town Council will discuss three development projects next Monday on Jan. 17 at 6:30 PM. These projects will affect areas of North Oakville, Downtown and a stretch of land south of the QEW.

The meeting will be held virtually and offers Oakvillians the opportunity to make oral or written submissions about the projects.

All meetings will be streamed live at: youtube.com/TownofOakvilleTV

627 Lyons Lane - MGM Development Inc.

The development proposal on Lyons Lane concerns rezoning the area in order to build a 26-storey residential building. It is in Ward 3, and the structure will have 296 units. The proposal is to rezone the area in order to build beyond the current limit of 4 storeys, as well as increase parking capacity to more than 295 spaces.

The property in question is east of Sixteen Mile Creek and near to a community garden, west of a group of commercial buildings.

The development planning report says the project will meet the goal of Oakville policy by increasing population density and job numbers. It also claims that sustainable building strategies will make the development a net positive for nearby green space.

Registration for submissions (orally or in writing) due by noon Friday, Jan.14.

Email [email protected] or call 905-815-6015.

For more information about this matter, including information about preserving your appeal rights, you may view the information on the Town’s website, or contact Tricia Collingwood, Acting Manager – East District, Planning Services department at 905-845- 6601, ext. 3833 (TTY 905-338-4200) or at [email protected].

North of Settler's Road East - Mattamy Development Corporation

This proposal concerns Ward 7. It is to remove a provision from the property, allowing the construction of a series of 32 townhouses.

Registration for submissions are due no later than noon Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Email [email protected] or call 905-815-6015.

For more information about this matter contact Brandon Hassan, Planner, Planning Services department at 905-845-6601, ext. 3006 (TTY 905-338-4200) or at [email protected].

150 Randall Street, 125 Navy Street and 143 Church Street - Randall Oakville Developments Ltd., and Church Oakville Developments Ltd.

This development application concerns Ward 3. The application is a request to amend a maximum height allowance from four storeys in order for a twelve story mixed-use building to be built.

Registration for submissions are due no later than noon Monday, Jan.17, 2022.

Email [email protected] or call 905-815-6015.

For more information about this matter, including information about preserving your appeal rights, you can view the information on the Town’s website, or contact Tricia Collingwood.