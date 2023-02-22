David Roberts Food of Oakville has been hiding in plain sight for more than 35 years

× Expand David Roberts Food David Roberts Food Corporation in Oakville, Ontario

Behind most of your favourite private-label nuts, snacks, candies, dried fruits, and baking ingredients is Canada’s leading supplier, David Roberts Food.

Friends, Ron Merlocco, Robert DiLella and David Abrams determined that there was an untapped opportunity to fill when it came to supply versus demand in the food service industry. The three pooled together their unique skill sets, gleaned from years of working in the food ingredient business, to open David Roberts Food Corporation.

In 1987, their first clients were some of Toronto’s best hotels, like the Four Seasons, and fine dining establishments. Bulk Barn stores were still new on the scene. Not long after its establishment, the fast-growing chain was identified as Canada’s largest bulk food retailer, a connection that served as a gateway for David Roberts to supply a growing number of large retailers. In time, David Roberts began servicing all major retail chains, like Costco, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys and Giant Tiger, across Canada, from Victoria to Newfoundland, securing clients also in the United States.

David Roberts Food David Roberts Food Corporation in Oakville, Ontario

As a manufacturing plant, David Roberts Food bakes and roasts nuts onsite in their 125,000-square-foot facility, with products sourced from all over the globe. The company employs 70 during the off-season, with little turnover and several loyal regular staff members there since the beginning.

1,500 square feet of the facility is dedicated retail space operating as a factory outlet store, where products are specifically produced and packaged for retail customers who can walk in off the street.

Since 2005, David Roberts is proud to have partnered with the Toronto Blue Jays. Anywhere and at any game, retail marketing visibility is in place for the consumer to see the David Roberts Food logo on their well-branded peanuts-in-a-shell. Business is otherwise private-label oriented, resulting in limited brand name recognition.

David Roberts Food David Roberts Food Corporation in Oakville, Ontario

Leaders in the food service industry, their products can also be found in hotels or restaurant chains across the country.

The three friends started the business in their 30’s. Savvy in marketing, business and in the production of food, they created their business without the help of outside professionals. As Merlocco adds in earnest, “It took a team to build this business, together with our dedicated staff. My partners and I knew how to make stuff, we had sales experience and all three of us are service-oriented. We pride ourselves on service to our customers. It’s what we built our business on.”

National recognition was enhanced when featured on an episode in Season 4 of Discovery Channel’s How It’s Made, and twice on long-running Food Network Canada’s television series, Food Factory.

During the food shortages resulting from the pandemic, the company made adjustments. Changing their buying habits to prepare, they made the decision to expand their warehousing into a third party facility to increase their inventory in order to continue to service the needs of their customers by always fulfilling their orders.

“We took lower margins during that period," adds Merlocco. “We're in it for the long haul. It was important to show our commitment and loyalty to our team as well. We didn’t release any employees during a difficult time for everyone.”

In an effort to help prepare their customers for the next challenge, price increases, Commodity Reports were and still are distributed on a regular basis to keep them well informed. Moving prices up, or down, depending on changes in costs.

The company is always looking for improvement and innovation. The David Roberts’ ownership team believe that a big part of success in the food industry is having good quality controls in place.

Entering their 36th year in business, the company has received 10 to 15 awards for service, even during supply shortages. Awarded by Canada’s two major food service distributors, David Roberts Food was rated #4 in Canada as a supply partner to Sysco Canada, and received the prestigious Cornerstone Award as a top 20 supplier in North America from Gordon Food Service.

David Roberts Food David Roberts Food Corporation in Oakville, Ontario

Merlocco adds, “We would like to welcome people to our store if they have the opportunity to come by. We’re located conveniently right off of the highway. We welcome anybody to come in and try some products from our outlet.”