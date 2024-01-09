December 2023 Oakville real estate update: small uptick in prices

× Expand Getty Images on Unsplash

A potential reprieve for sellers, as across-the-board real estate prices in Oakville increased month-over-month. Is this a trend or just a blimp?

A typical detached home in Oakville fetched $1.74 million, $40,000 more than in November. A year-over-year price decrease is evident across almost all properties except townhomes.

In Oakville, there was a 46.2% increase in the number of properties sold in December 2023 compared to the previous year. A total of 136 properties were sold, 43 more than in 2022 and just one more than in November.

In the past month, Oakville sellers listed 371 properties, dropping available inventory to 2.6 months since November.

The average residential property in Oakville was sold for $1,354,000, marking a decrease of just $6,000 compared to November.

The average number of days it took for a sale to be finalized also saw an increase, reaching 60 days in December, an increase by 10 days from November.

Additionally, buyers paid 94% of the listed price on average, which dropped 3% from the previous month, showing sellers are more willing to negotiate.

Year-over-Year Home Prices

Comparing prices with the previous year, a typical residential property in Oakville now costs $1.306 million, reflecting a 3.31% decrease since December 2022 but an increase of $7,000 from November 2023.

The average price for a detached home stands at $1.715 million, reflecting a 2.5% decrease but up $15,000 from the previous month.

For semi-detached homes, the average price decreased by 2.13% to $1.113 million but up $53,000 from November.

Townhouses increased by 2.63%, with the average price now at $863,100 (but up $40,100.)

The average price of a condominium apartment decreased by 0.61% to $675,400 compared to the previous year, but up $5,400.

December 2023 Oakville residential real estate statistics

× Type Units Sold Median Price % LP to SP DOM Detached 69 $1,740,000.00 92% 42 Semi-Detached 7 $1,200,000.00 94% 33 Link 3 $1,225,000.00 94% 48 Condo Apartment 22 $642,500.00 96% 44 Town House - Condo 7 $651,000.00 97% 36 Town House - Freehold 28 $1,135,000.00 97% 35

DOM - total days a property is for sale; % LP to SP - the percentage difference between the list price and the sold price.

The best 5-year fixed-rate insured mortgage is 4.84%, down 0.65% from the November real estate update. A 3-year variable rate is available at 6.1%, unchanged from the previous month.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) stayed the same at 3.1%. However, the Bank of Canada considers three other CPI indicators: CPI-trim, CPI-median, and CPI-common.

These indicators, which are all above the target rate of 2%, showed a downward trend for October.

The trim indicator was unchanged at 3.5%, the median indicator decreased by 0.2% to 3.4%, and the common indicator hit 3.9%, a decrease of 0.3%.

The Bank of Canada's statement on December 6 provided the following insights: "In Canada, economic growth stalled through the middle quarters of 2023. Real GDP contracted at a rate of 1.1% in the third quarter, following growth of 1.4% in the second quarter."

"Higher interest rates are clearly restraining spending: consumption growth in the last two quarters was close to zero, and business investment has been volatile but essentially flat over the past year."

However, it recognized the impact of higher mortgage rates, as they continued, "Shelter price inflation has picked up, reflecting faster growth in rent and other housing costs along with the continued contribution from elevated mortgage interest costs."

The next CPI figures will be released on January 24, when the Bank of Canada will make another decision. The Bank of Canada, recognizing that its 4.5% increase since April 2022 is having severe consequences for Canadian families, has shared that it is unlikely that further increases will happen.

"High borrowing costs coupled with unrealistic federal mortgage qualification standards resulted in an unaffordable home ownership market for many households in 2023," said new Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) President Jennifer Pearce.

"With that said, relief seems to be on the horizon. Borrowing costs are expected to trend lower in 2024. Lower mortgage rates coupled with a relatively resilient economy should see a rebound in home sales this year."