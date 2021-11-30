Developer fined $50K for clear cutting trees in Oakville

Martillac Estates Inc., a Vaughan-based developer and builder, was fined $50,000 on Nov 18, 2021, at the Provincial Offences Court in Burlington for violating the Town of Oakville's private tree protection by-law.

On April 17, 2020, Martillac Estates was charged for clear-cutting hundreds of trees at its development property located at 1359-1361 Dundas Street West (north of Dundas and west of Third Line). The developer removed the trees without first obtaining the required town permits.

A municipal standards investigator and a private tree protection inspector with the Town of Oakville provided the evidence for the court proceedings against Martillac Estates.

The town prosecution and defence's joint submission deemed the $50,000 fine was appropriate since this was Martillac's first offence in light of a guilty plea early in the court process.

With a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge required by the Provincial Offences Act added to the fine, Martillac Estates has a year to pay more than $62,000. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

About the proposed development

The proposed development comprises a multi-block residential subdivision including residential housing blocks, a condominium block, a village square, a portion of a stormwater management pond and a small part of the Natural Heritage System.

Plan of Subdivision

Kuntz Forestry Consulting Inc. prepared a Tree Inventory and Preservation Plan report, indicating a total of 433 Trees, 7 Tree Polygons and one woodland situated on the subject property, on neighbouring property within 6 m of the property boundaries within the road allowance. To accommodate the proposed development, the removal of 401 Trees, 7 Tree Polygons and one woodland were indicated to be required.

For more information about Private Tree Protection, visit oakville.ca.