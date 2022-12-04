Downtown Oakville gift card supports local business

× Expand Downtown Oakville BIA

The Downtown Oakville Business Improvement Area launched a new gift card that supports local businesses within the district, just in time for Christmas. The gift cards easy and convenient way for the community to shop and keep our Downtown Oakville business community thriving following a challenging few years.

It is a perfect gift for everybody on your shopping list.

The Downtown Oakville Gift Card is available online at oakvilledowntown.com in $25, $50, $100, and $200 denominations and redeemable at over 80 shops and services.

"We are excited to launch the Downtown Oakville Gift Card as it not only provides local choice but gives corporations and residents an option to support the community they love,” said Adrienne Gordon, Executive Director of Downtown Oakville BIA.

Fintech Miconex provides the technology for the Downtown Oakville Gift Card in association with international payments technology solutions provider EML Payments. Miconex operates its Downtown Gift Card concept across Canada, the US, the UK, and Ireland.

The Downtown Oakville Gift Card is issued by Peoples Trust Company. Card funds are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) or any other government deposit insurer or agency. Funds do not expire, are non-reloadable and no cash access. For Cardholder Agreement or Customer Service: www.getmybalance.com or 1-833-558-1108.