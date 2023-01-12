Eagle Partners is Oakville's newest independent, full service boutique-style financial company

× Expand Eagle Partners Eagle Partners in Oakville

Certified Financial Planner Denny Chuang, brings 32 years of experience to his newly opened Eagle Partners Inc. location in downtown Oakville.

Eagle Partners Denny Chuang, owner of Eagle Partners in Oakville

Chuang set up shop in Mississauga for more than 22 years. Moving his family to Oakville a couple of years ago and falling in love with the town, Chuang considered relocating the business to town. When a space became available downtown, Denny took the opportunity to purchase the building and opened the doors Dec. 3, 2022.

When asked about the location, Lise Gillis, Financial Advisor at Eagle Partners with more than 23 years in the occupation confesses, “Why Oakville? It’s a beautiful town, and the downtown core of Lakeshore has breathtaking views. A better question is, why not?”

Eagle Partners Lise Gillis

Eagle Partners is an independent full-service boutique-style, financial planning and wealth management company. The agency is not tied to specific fund companies. At Eagle their specialty is building personalized financial plans, tailored to fit each client’s needs while walking them through the service from beginning to end.

The strengths in their service lie in tax, financial and retirement planning, utilizing the Investia mutual fund, the largest independent mutual fund dealer in Canada, as a resource. Eagle will arrange insurance, mortgage, legal representation and tax preparations, if needed. Chuang’s wife Lisa Whittall-Chuang, Engel & Volkers representative, sublets a space in the building where she provides any real estate service required.

Eagle Partners Lisa Whittall-Chuang

“The relationship with clients is almost like a friendship, which I love. Some of our clientele spans three generations with us,” Gillis reveals.

Relocation was necessitated by the need to expand. The move to a larger space afforded Denny Chuang the ability to groom other employees to also become effective financial advisors.

“We love the downtown area. It’s pretty vibrant,” adds Denny. Though the company has a nationwide client base, in trying to grow in Oakville, Denny admits that doing so requires involvement in the community.

Denny Chuang wasted little time enrolling the company as a member of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce. Wife, Lisa, joined the Downtown Oakville Business Improvement Association. Before the official opening of the new office building, Eagle Partners sponsored the immensely successful Tails & Treats proposed annual event, helping to drive local traffic to local retailers.

Denny shares, “Oakville as a community is a special place. There is so much support for the local retailer and what we're trying to do is to try to bring that support to another level in an attempt to make the downtown core even better than what it is now. Going forward, we’ll be looking for other ways to either sponsor other events or to bring awareness to the downtown area and to Oakville so that we can give back to the community.”

Check the website for more information about products and services provided by Eagle Partners.