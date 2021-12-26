Mercedes-Benz 2004 E55 - a rare find

× Expand Eclection Auto 2004 E55 wagon - a handsome yet absolutely unassuming of its ability to embarrass legitimate sports cars.

This 2004 E55 wagon is a great example of a rare cult classic.

It all starts to make sense when you pop the hood and see the massive handbuilt 5.4 liter supercharged shoehorned into this wagon.

What’s made them such cherished and sought-after cars is their versatility and reliability coupled with absolutely insane performance.

The interior of this exceptional MB-E55 is beautifully appointed

The supercharged M113K motor is one of the most reliable AMG powerplants made while producing 469 horsepower and a 796 lb/ft tidal wave of torque!

This equates to this handsome yet understated luxury wagon knocking off sub 4 second 0-60mph, 9.7 seconds to 100mph from a standstill on to its electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

What makes all these numbers even more impressive was that it achieved these back in 2004!

One of the few hints this isn't an average wagon

This was when a 2004 Porsche 911 turbo made 54 horsepower less and was actually slightly slower than this power wagon.

Just to be clear, this was all done in a wagon loaded with every creature comfort you could get at the time, a wagon that could accommodate five people comfortably, along with two golden retrievers in the back!

With only 200 examples of this special car sold in North America and a very limited number produced worldwide, it’s very rare to see these.

Even rarer is to find one that was sparingly used only 70,000 km in the last 18 years and in this spectacular condition.

It’s finished in classic Brilliant Silver Metallic over black leather and is loaded with options from the factory. That includes the Avantgarde package, factory dark tinted glass, large capacity fuel tank, navigation, and Parktronic.

This vehicle is currently on the way from Japan expected to be ready in early February 2022. It will be approximately $40k CAD (+HST and licensing) landed in Toronto with inspection and Ontario safety certificate.

About the sponsor,

Eclection Auto is a specialty auto dealer focused on importing rare, investment quality, enthusiast cars from all over the world. Over years of experience, we have built trusted relationships with collectors and partnerships with dealers worldwide. When importing and exporting these relationships are critically important as they allow us to inspect, source and import rare cars that are impossible to source locally.