Electric vehicle charging network expands in Oakville

× Expand Town of Oakville

Residents and visitors to Oakville now have more places to charge their electric vehicles (EVs), following the installation of 16 new dual-wand charging stations, bringing the number of Level 2 charging stations throughout town to 23, totalling 46 spaces offering electric vehicle charging.

The charging stations are conveniently spread around town, with 20 connections available in commercial shopping districts and 26 at town community centres and Town Hall.

By creating a community-wide network of EV charging stations, the town hopes to enable more people to switch to electric vehicles to help meet the town’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50 per cent by 2041.

The network of chargers was made possible in part through $220,000 in funding from the Government of Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) in 2020. The town’s portion of $348,000 was approved as part of the 2020 Capital Budget.

Oakville was one of the first municipalities to receive funding through ZEVIP, installing the first few units in October 2020.

A fee for using the charging stations helps cover the ongoing energy, maintenance and operating expenses. Chargers located in municipal paid-parking spaces in the business improvement areas such as Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village and Bronte Village have an integrated system so that motorists will pay one fee for both charging and parking.

Locations

Commercial parking areas

Downtown Oakville

Four dual stations on Lakeshore Road East in Downtown Oakville: south side, west of George Street, north side, east of George Street, south side, west of Reynolds Street, and north side, east of Reynolds Street

Three dual stations in Lot 2 – Church Street, 184 Church Street

One dual station in Lot 8 – Randall/Reynolds Streets, 334 Randall Street

Kerr Village

One dual station in Lot 12 – Florence/Washington Streets, 72 Washington Street

Bronte Village

One dual station on Bronte Road, west side, south of Marine Drive

One dual station on Ontario Street, south side, east of Nelson Street

Town Facilities

Two dual stations at Oakville Town Hall, 1225 Trafalgar Road

Three dual stations at Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre, 325 Reynolds Street:

On level 1 of the parking garage

One dual station at Joshua's Creek Arenas, 1663 North Service Road East, L6H 7T1

One dual station at Trafalgar Park Community Centre, 133 Rebecca Street

Northwest end of the parking lot

One dual station at Glen Abbey Community Centre, 1415 Third Line

North parking lot

One dual station at Iroquois Ridge Community Centre, 1051 Glenashton Drive

One dual station at River Oaks Community Centre, 2400 Sixth Line

One dual station at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, 3070 Neyagawa Boulevard

One dual station at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre, 2302 Bridge Road

Parking at EV charging stations

Electric vehicles can park at the EV charging station parking spaces, while they are charging. There is currently no specified time limit, but the electric vehicle must be charging when it is parked at the EV charging station parking spaces.

Standard combustion vehicles and electric vehicles that are not plugged in can be ticketed with a penalty of $125 for parking at the EV charging station parking spaces.

Fees

$1.50 per hour for up to three hours

$5 per hour after three hours

Parking fees also apply when parking in the commercial districts, Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The public charging fees are set to allow electric vehicle customers to top up their charge. The higher fees after three (3) hours of charging help to promote turnover and availability for other electric vehicles to charge.

Payment

Use the ChargePoint app to review a map of available stations and pay for charging. There is no need to go to that parking meter, as applicable parking fees are integrated into the charging station payment.