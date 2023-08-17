Exploring entrepreneurship in Halton

× Expand Nat Weerawong Unsplash

Turning an idea into reality is one of the most rewarding endeavours someone can embark on. You've maybe seen the videos in your social media feed that start with "How I made 500k last month doing this simple…"; for me personally, those videos get swiped away very quickly.

As a 21-year-old student, I believe there is no simplicity involved with creating an entrepreneurial legacy. When I drive my Honda Civic down lakeshore road and see the multi-million dollar Oakville real estate, I'm constantly reminded that behind each structure lies a story of hard work.

Without question, if you've driven through some of the neighbourhoods in Oakville, you've seen Jackie Peifer's realty signs proudly displayed on numerous lawns.

Sitting down with Jackie, I had to ask what it took to attain such a presence in Oakville. To my surprise, her journey started as a bank teller, where she realized she didn't want a 9-5 job.

Jackie Peifer

She gained exposure to real estate from her father, who encouraged her to get her license, which turned into a passion she then brought to Oakville as a mother of 2, driving around memorizing neighbourhoods as her kids napped in the backseat.

While she came here not knowing anybody in the community, she established a network by meeting people in public spaces, going to open houses, knocking on doors, organizing mom and tot groups, utilizing her University network, and familiarizing herself with the standards of Oakville realty.

The rest is filled in with hard work, and her example is something she's passed down to her kids, who are also now pursuing entrepreneurship.

What Jackie and I concluded was that the entrepreneurial mindset isn't something that can be taught, it's a bug you need to catch, but it can be promoted.

Just recently, we looked at the success story of Charlie Kerrigan, a 17-year-old who not only scaled a business as a high school student but also possesses a profoundly different way of thinking.

"Everything's my fault; once an entrepreneur starts taking accountability by saying that, they can shape their future," Charlie said.

Charlie's story raised the questions; why is entrepreneurship not promoted to adolescents? How can the municipal government and schools play a role in fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among young people?

We took this inquiry to the grounds of Sheridan College, where we spoke to 3rd year Pilon School of Business student Daniel Morrison. "Daniel, point blank, do you think the schooling system is meant for entrepreneurs?"

"I think it's entirely subjective," Morrison said. "Entrepreneurs can thrive with or without a school environment. I know I used to be very anti-school, but taking college seriously definitely weeded out some kinks, and ultimately I think that being trained as a worker to some degree is beneficial for someone trying to start their own business.”

Sheridan created the EDGE program five years ago to help aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups build this mentality and develop transferable skills. I asked the director at EDGE, Renee Devereaux, how she measures students' success, and I was very enthusiastic about her reply;

"Students aren't graded on this work. Success for us is demonstrated when students can launch or grow financially sustainable organizations or businesses that have a positive impact on society and the environment," Devereaux said.

"We also measure success by students developing entrepreneurial skills and mindsets that will serve them regardless of career path."

Renee Devereaux

Renee mentioned a few notable alumni from this program, which included President and co-founder of the Afro-Caribbean Business Network Ryan Knight, co-founder of BLK OWNED Hamilton Ashleigh Montague, and the six creators of OddBird Studio.

The Halton Region Small Business Centre is an excellent resource for aspiring entrepreneurs in the area. The center is meant to help aspiring entrepreneurs, especially those who don't know much, develop a business plan, do market research, plan financially, and understand government regulations. The small business center administers the following programs:

Summer Company

Futurpreneur Canada

Starter Company Plus

Connecting with a business consultant at the small business center can get you access to grants, events, free tools, seminars, and training.

Commenting on the initiatives, the Halton Region stated, "The Halton Small Business Centre works in partnership with our four local municipalities, local Chambers of Commerce, Business Improvement Areas, regional innovation centers, and other industry and community organizations to provide business start-up and growth support, programming, and networking opportunities for local small businesses, members, and residents."

"The Centre works collaboratively to service client inquiries, host events and seminars, and to share new and relevant business information in support of regional and local economic development priorities."