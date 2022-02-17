Fed up with parking in Downtown, Kerr, or Bronte?

× Expand Christopher Dias Parking Program, Bronte Village

The town of Oakville is conducting a parking survey for Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village, and Bronte Village. If you are fed up with trying to park in one of these areas, you now have the opportunity to voice your opinion. It takes just a few minutes to complete. The survey closes on Feb. 21, 2022.

Parking issues are one of the most hotly contested discussions in the town, whether you live in North Oakville, want to visit a park along the lake, or have recently been towed from a private lot in Bronte.

This particular survey deals with parking in core shopping/entertainment districts. Things asked in the survey include:

Location of last commercial parking (Downtown Oakville, Bronte, or Kerr)

How often do you visit that area?

The purpose of your visit?

Type of parking utilized? (on-street, private lot, public lot)

How did you find the parking spot? (Driving, App, etc.)

How much time did you spend finding the parking spot?

Length of stay?

Cost of stay?

Would you pay more to park closer?

Have you been ticketed?

Then there is a spot for you to insert comments.

Click here to take the survey.