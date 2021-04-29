26th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence finalists announced

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Oakville West are thrilled to announce the finalists for the 26th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence!

The Oakville Awards for Business Excellence are dedicated to recognizing exemplary models for business excellence and community service by Oakville’s businesses and the invaluable contribution to Oakville’s economic development, unique character, and outstanding quality of life.

“Each year, we enjoy the opportunity to celebrate the best in business in Oakville. Now, more than ever, it is important to recognize and celebrate our local businesses and their significant contributions to our community,” said Doug Eglinton, Chair of the Board of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce. “We thank the Oakville community for their continued support and nominating these outstanding businesses.”

“The judges carefully reviewed the nominations, and through the selection process, had the difficult task of naming 25 finalists,” said Ahmed Ezzat, President of the Rotary Club of Oakville West. “We congratulate all of the finalists on achieving this honour.”

The finalists for the 26th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence are:

RBC Royal Bank Large Business of the Year:

Henderson Partners LLP Mid-size Business of the Year:

Bell Small Business of the Year:

O’Connor MacLeod Hanna LLP Professional Services Provider of the Year:

Service Industry of the Year:

Cogeco Entrepreneur of the Year:

KPMG Young Professional or Entrepreneur of the Year (YPEG Award)

Visit Oakville Tourism Excellence of the Year:

Details for the virtual celebration for the 26th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence will be announced later.