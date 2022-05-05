Finalists announced for the 27th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence

Afif Kusuma on Unsplash

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Oakville West are thrilled to announce the finalists for the 27th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence (OABE)!

The OABE is dedicated to recognizing exemplary models for business excellence and community service by Oakville’s businesses and the invaluable contribution they make to Oakville’s economic development, unique character, and outstanding quality of life.

The finalists for the 27th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence are:

RBC Royal Bank Large Business of the Year Finalists

Henderson Partners LLP Mid-Size Business of the Year Finalists

KPMG Small Business of the Year Finalists

O’Connor MacLeod Hanna LLP Professional Services Provider of the Year Finalists

Young Professional or Entrepreneur of the Year Finalists

﻿Lexus of Oakville Service Industry of the Year Finalists

Cogeco Entrepreneur of the Year Finalists

Visit Oakville Tourism Excellence of the Year Finalists

The winners of each category will be announced at the gala dinner on June 22, 2022 at the Oakville Conference Centre. Organizers will release more details about the event at a later date.