Finalists announced for the 27th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence

Afif Kusuma on Unsplash
The Oakville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Oakville West are thrilled to announce the finalists for the 27th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence (OABE)!
The OABE is dedicated to recognizing exemplary models for business excellence and community service by Oakville’s businesses and the invaluable contribution they make to Oakville’s economic development, unique character, and outstanding quality of life.
The finalists for the 27th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence are:
RBC Royal Bank Large Business of the Year Finalists
- Media Resources Inc.
- Chartwell Waterford Retirement Residence
- Caravan Transportation Group
- Mercedes-Benz Oakville
Henderson Partners LLP Mid-Size Business of the Year Finalists
KPMG Small Business of the Year Finalists
O’Connor MacLeod Hanna LLP Professional Services Provider of the Year Finalists
Young Professional or Entrepreneur of the Year Finalists
- Nick Davis of the Nick Davis Group
- Katie Pringle of Marigold Marketing & PR
Lexus of Oakville Service Industry of the Year Finalists
- FIORI Oakville
- COBS Bread Lakeshore
- Montana’s Cookhouse & Bar
- The May Court Club of Oakville Nearly New Shop
- Kerr Street Café and Catering
Cogeco Entrepreneur of the Year Finalists
- Moatassem Moatez of MYCOURIER INC.
- Tammany Petrie of Everyday Heroes Kids
- Adrianne Fekete of Star Quality Private Investigations
Visit Oakville Tourism Excellence of the Year Finalists
- Oakville Festivals of Film and Art
- Community Vegan Resto
- Taste of Colombia Fair Trade Coffee & Gift Shop
The winners of each category will be announced at the gala dinner on June 22, 2022 at the Oakville Conference Centre. Organizers will release more details about the event at a later date.