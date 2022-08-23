Florence Meats - what it takes to be a top butcher shop

Florence Meats Damian Goriup, Carol Goriup and son Michael Goriup - Florence Meats

June 2022 was a bumper month for Florence Meats, celebrating 45 years of business in Oakville and receiving the Business Icon Award from the Oakville Chamber of Commerce.

This award recognizes a highly regarded business in the community exhibiting the following: a national or international profile, having provided significant local employment, and having made a substantial contribution to Oakville's social and economic well-being. Additionally, the business must be recognized as a leader in its field.

This third-generation fine butchery shop, owned and operated by Damian and Carol Goriup, with its 14 employees and locally sourced meat, gives back countless ways.

Florence Meats Damian Goriup - 45 year anniversary for Florence Meats

Funds raised during its 45th-anniversary fundraiser in June were donated to the Lighthouse for Grieving Children. Florence Meats also contributes to such entities as Oakville Hospital, Rotary Club of Oakville West, Dreams Take Flight and more.

Damian Goriup creates his rubs and flavour mixtures but often promotes local products on the shop’s social media platforms. Neither brand deals nor partnerships are involved, but rather clever marketing methods benefit both businesses.

The butcher shop's signature product is Biltong, a tasty snack made of thick strips of beef steak seasoned and air dried. It's so popular that a second facility next door is dedicated solely to Biltong production.

While the Goriups have received many honours, including winning Ontario’s Finest Butcher Competition, several Ontario’s Finest Meat Awards and being recognized multiple times at the Oakville Awards for Business Excellence, they are most proud of the Business Icon Award.

When asked why he believes that Florence Meats was selected this year as the recipient, Goriup proudly listed the significant milestones that he and his family have worked so hard to achieve as undeniable reasons:

Carrying on as a family business for 45 years

Demonstrating sustainability

Eagerness to help the community, as a cornerstone in the community

Business conducted by three generations

As an example of their dedication to their skill, Goriup registered to take part in the coveted World Butchers' Challenge.

Peter Baarda of J & G Quality Meats in Burlington, Ontario, reached out to the CEO of the World Butchers’ Challenge, Ashley Gray, in 2019. Gray revealed her long-standing desire to have a team representing Canada. After a lengthy discussion, Gray determined that Baarda had the drive, ambition and qualifications to captain Team Canada. A decision that gave life to a historical moment; to be the first team to ever represent Canada in the World Butchers’ Challenge since its inception in 2011.

World Butchers' Challenge Damian Goriup - part of Team Canada WBC

Baarda then used social media to reach interest in others to apply for one of the six coveted spots on the team. He swiftly received 27 applications countrywide.

As a longtime competition rival and well versed in his skill sets, it didn’t take long for Baarda to accept Goriup’s application to participate.

Other team members plus an alternate include:

World Butchers' Challenge Team Canada for 2022 World Butchers' Challenge

Seventeen countries will compete at the Golden 1 CENTER in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Judges will evaluate creativity, efficiency, cleanliness, teamwork and theme.

The team predetermined the roles of members. The Breakers divide meat into parts, the Cutters prepare the cuts; the trimmings and the Finishers create themed displays of the cuts with recipes.

Team Canada choose a theme Canada as a Mosaic. They felt that it represented Canada's diversity, including aspects that are native. The theme includes spices, marinades and cuts specific to various nationalities that comprise our country.

The competition has the advantage of a lot of industry and government support, not to mention ample accessibility to schools for butchery. Canada has two. The crew was fortunate to receive excellent tips for plating and presentation from the Canadian Culinary Team.

Teams are responsible for competition expenses. They held numerous fundraisers and their communities were generous. They are grateful for the generosity of sponsors like Halenda Meats, Canada Beef, Canada Pork, F. Dick Knives, Dolan Foods, Meadow Valley Meats, Malabar Ingredients, and the designer of their team jackets by MEE-CHef.

Without those sponsors, the opportunity to compete would not have been possible. There were no limits to the number of times a team could practise. Their geographic distance dictated their practice schedule and location. The pandemic delayed the competition and provided challenges for the crew to get together. Practices averaged $14,000 each.

“I never imagined participating in something like this. I’m super excited. There’s no monetary prize. Being part of the competition creates excitement for our customers. You’re made to know how much they want the win for us as much as we want it ourselves.

The whole team hopes to showcase butchering -- to enlighten the younger generations. It’s an art when it comes down to it. There is precision, skill and creativity required. This is the craft that we’ve honed for years, and Peter has chosen a team that I have every confidence in that can win,” Damian confesses.

The American team will host this year’s competition and be televised in the U.S. and live-streamed on Facebook in Canada. Connect with Team Canada World Butcher Challenge to show your support.