Food for Life, Canadian Tire & Florence Meats honoured with OABE

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Oakville West are pleased to announce this year’s recipients for the CN Charity or Not-for-Profit of the Year Award, the Bell Community Builder Award, and the Business Icon Award.

Recipients will be honoured at the 27th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence gala on June 22, 2022 at the Oakville Conference Centre.

After a two-year hiatus, the awards gala will be held in person, recognizing 25 finalists over 8 categories, as well as the recipients of the distinguished awards listed below. Tickets are available for purchase a www.oakvillechamber.com.

"The business community has proven to be resilient and we are thrilled to invite the Oakville Community to join us on June 22nd to celebrate business excellence," says France Fournier, President & CEO, Oakville Chamber of Commerce

Distinguished award recipients

CN Charity or Not-for-Profit of the Year Award

Food for Life

The CN Charity/Not-for-Profit Excellence Award honours not-for-profit organizations who are highly regarded in the area for raising funds and providing services to improve the lives of people within our community.

This year the chosen recipient is Food for Life.

Food For Life’s vision is simple: Every person in Halton and Hamilton has access to good, nutritious food. It has developed innovative ways for families, individuals and seniors to access good food through its 100+ programs and community partners.

By rescuing good surplus food from the supply chain, Food For Life minimizes food waste, ensuring their work has a positive impact on both people and the planet.

Bell Community Builder Award

Canadian Tire (1100 Kerr Street)

The Bell Community Builder Award recognizes a business that has, over a period of time, demonstrated exemplary business practices and dedicated involvement in the community.

This year the chosen recipient of this award is Canadian Tire (1100 Kerr St.)

Embodying the Community Builder spirit, Canadian Tire (1100 Kerr St.) executes at the retail level, equipping the Oakville community for the jobs and joys of everyday life.

By way of donations, participation, job opportunities and support, Canadian Tire (1100 Kerr St.) nurtures a friendly and diverse environment for the community. In 2022, the Canadian Tire organization is celebrating 100 years of operation.

Business Icon Award

This award recognizes a prominent Oakville business which is highly regarded in the business community. This year the chosen recipient is Florence Meats.

Founder Mario Goriup and his wife Maria opened their small butcher shop on Florence Drive more than 40 years ago, becoming a favoured destination for Oakville foodies.

Slovenian-born, Mario lived and owned a butcher shop in South Africa for 25 years. His idea was simple: Offer top-quality meats and first-class customer service.

Today, Florence meats is located on Speers Road, and in the hands of a new generation.

In keeping with their "Farm-to-Fork" philosophy, and as members of Homegrown Ontario, Florence Meats is committed to sourcing from Southern Ontario farms wherever possible and producing small-batch, high-quality products.