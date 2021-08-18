Food Jam: Entrepreneurs' Food Venture Program

The Halton Small Business Centre hosts “Food Jam” in September. This is a free 5-week boot camp for early-stage entrepreneurs looking to get product-ready. Sessions are on Tuesdays from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, starting Sept. 14.

The Food Jam Food Venture Program for Entrepreneurs includes the facilitation of a dedicated program of live workshops delivered virtually on Zoom. The workshops are delivered as a sequential, laddering-up boot camp. Each week will include a webinar presented by food industry business mentors. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions, receive professional advice tailored to their business, and share their experiences with other small business owners in Halton.

Staff will intake program participants through an application process. If you are interested, visit the website to learn more about the sessions and request an application form. Spots are limited, and requests for applications close on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

“Food Jam” Program Sessions