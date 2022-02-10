Ford of Canada throws support behind local restaurants across the GTA

× Expand Ford of Canada

Looking for the ultimate Leafs pre-game meal with a special Oakville connection?

Ford of Canada is partnering with Oakville’s Ritorno restaurant to deliver prize packs that include an authentic Italian pre-game meal for this Saturday’s Maple Leafs game.

Fans can enter to win a Ford Gameday Party Kit – "a DIY tool kit to help make that Game Day experience as authentic as possible" – including the pre-game meal from Ritorno, branded team swag and party decorations.

The prize packs will be delivered in a custom branded Ford Maverick.

As an official sponsor of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, Ford is looking to ramp up game day excitement for fans while showing support for local restaurants across the GTA.

"We can all appreciate the extremely challenging time that local small restaurants have faced over the last two years," says a press release from the company. "Ford Canada is focused on finding a way forward for everyone, including the small businesses that fuel our communities."

Three prize packs will be given out for each scheduled Raptors and Leafs game this season.