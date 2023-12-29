Four Oakville companies ranked among Canada's Top Employers

× Expand Oakville

In a time of so much economic uncertainty, four Oakville companies stand out for their commitment to employees, securing spots on Greater Toronto's Top Employers list for 2024.

Ford Motor Company of Canada, Halton Regional Police, Hatch and Halton Region have been listed among the winners on the 18th annual edition for Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition (2024).

Each year, candidates for the Top Employers list undergo evaluation based on eight key criteria:

Workplace

Work atmosphere

Social, health, financial and family benefits

Vacation and time-off

Employee communications

Performance management

Training and skills development

Community involvement.

The winners are announced in December through a magazine distributed with The Globe and Mail, which details the reasons for each selection.

In the Mediacorp news release, Executive Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project Richard Yerema said, "These employers are focused on making their employees' days enjoyable and the commute worthwhile."

The project is meant to set a benchmark for other employers who are looking to create a workplace that people are happy to work in. Eligibility is open to all employers with their head office or principal place of business located in the Greater Toronto Area, regardless of size or sector.

Those listed on the top employers list include the following:

× Expand Ford Canada New 2015 Ford Edge, Oakville Assembly Plant

Ford Motor Company of Canada

Ford was also recognized on Canada's Top 100 Employers (2024) and Greater Toronto's Top Employers (2024) for a remarkable set of benefits when it comes to employees' work-life balance. Notable initiatives outlined include:

Physical Health Emphasis: Ford has an onsite fitness facility at its head office. The facility includes a range of exercise equipment, a basketball court, in-person and virtual fitness classes, and counseling on nutrition, weight management, injury prevention, and back care.

Ford has an onsite fitness facility at its head office. The facility includes a range of exercise equipment, a basketball court, in-person and virtual fitness classes, and counseling on nutrition, weight management, injury prevention, and back care. Sabbatical Leave Program: Ford has an unpaid sabbatical leave program, allowing employees to take up to 12 months for reasons such as emotional or physical rehabilitation, travel, rest, or charitable and religious work - with pay.

Ford has an unpaid sabbatical leave program, allowing employees to take up to 12 months for reasons such as emotional or physical rehabilitation, travel, rest, or charitable and religious work - with pay. Future Planning Support: The company assists employees through retirement planning services and a contribution pension plan. Ford also offers the Ford Auto purchase program, which offers substantial discounts on employee purchases (and for eligible family members) for up to four new vehicles annually.

× Expand Halton Region

Halton Region

Halton Region was recognized for benefits including a defined benefit pension plan, retirement planning assistance, and phased-in work options for a smooth retirement transition.

Noteworthy benefits include maternity and parental leave top-up payments. According to the report, those benefits include:

Mental health practitioner benefit: Up to $5,000 each year

Up to $5,000 each year Maternity top-up (mothers): Up to 75% of salary for 15 weeks

Up to 75% of salary for 15 weeks Parental top-up (mothers): Up to 75% of salary for 10 weeks

Up to 75% of salary for 10 weeks Parental top-up (fathers): Up to 75% of salary for 10 weeks

Up to 75% of salary for 10 weeks Adoption top-up: Up to 75% of salary for 10 weeks

The Region was also recognized for their corporate wellness program, and an expanded Fitness Centre at the head office. The Region's community engagement initiatives were also noted through employee participation in street hockey events supporting the United Way of Halton and Hamilton.

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Halton Regional Police Headquarters

Halton Regional Police

The Halton Regional Police Service's recognition as a top employer for 2024 is attributed to a range of employee-focused initiatives and benefits including:

Career Support:

Retirement planning assistance for future financial security.

Support for employees aspiring to become police officers through a five-year interest-free loan to cover Ontario Police College costs.

Ongoing development support with tuition subsidies at other educational institutions, up to $3,000 per year.

Defined-benefit pension for long-term savings.

100% health plan premium coverage.

Health spending account up to $225 each year.

Mental health practitioner benefit up to $24,000 each year.

Parental and Family Support:

Maternity top-up for mothers up to 75% of salary for 16 weeks.

Parental top-up for mothers and fathers up to 75% of salary for 10 weeks.

Adoption top-up up to 75% of salary for 10 weeks.

Time Off and Vacation:

New employees receive 2 weeks of paid vacation after their first year.

Professional Development and Social Responsibility:

Regular employee performance reviews.

In-house training initiatives and tuition subsidies, covering up to 100% of tuition per year with an annual maximum of $3,000 for job-related courses.

Employee involvement in selecting charities for charitable initiatives.

Hatch

Hatch Ltd., an engineering services provider, secured its position among Canada's Top 100 Employers (2024) and Greater Toronto's Top Employers (2024). What made Hatch stand out as an employer according to the report is their unique approach to employee engagement.

Hatch has a social committee which organizes events for employees outside of work responsibilities, including activities like volleyball, dragon boat racing, squash, and soccer. The company also assists employees with retirement planning, a contribution pension plan, and a health plan extending into retirement with shared premiums. Hatch also offers phased-in work options for those nearing retirement.

They're top rated aspects of work culture for employees was "Work Environment," and "Work Atmosphere & Communications." According to the report, Hatch has a provision of flexible work options, commuter amenities, and onsite features, including a contemporary art gallery and fitness facility.

You can read more about Canada's Top Employers 2023 online here.