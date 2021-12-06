France Fournier: Oakville Chamber of Commerce's new President

Oakville Chamber of Commerce France Fournier

After four years leading a transformative vision and strategy for the Oakville Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Drew Redden steps down on Jan1, 2022.

Drew has accepted a position that will allow him to further his professional career and raise his family in his home province of Nova Scotia.

The Chamber Board of Directors acknowledged Drew's leadership and dedication on behalf of the entire Oakville business community.

Since joining the Chamber, Drew has championed the development and execution of a forward-thinking strategic plan that has positioned the Oakville Chamber as one of the leading Chambers in Ontario and across Canada.

Over his term, Drew worked alongside Executive Vice President France Fournier, and together they have elevated the value the Chamber brings to its members and the broader Oakville business community. Their ability to deliver ongoing value and opportunity to local businesses, particularly throughout the Covid pandemic, is a testament to the high standards by which our Chamber operates.

To maintain and continue to build on this success, the Board announced the appointment of France Fournier to the position of President and CEO of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce effective Jan 1, 2022. With more than ten years of experience with the Oakville Chamber, she is currently the Chamber's Executive Vice President, a position she has held for the past six years. In addition to more than 30 years of experience in marketing, sales and operations within a range of industries, France is ideally suited to assume this role.

The members of the Board of Directors thanked Drew for his service and congratulated both Drew and France on the new career paths.

