Free COVID-19 screening kits for small & medium businesses

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Oakville have joined forces to provide free self-screening kits to small and medium-sized businesses that employ up to 150 employees within the Town of Oakville.

The program's goal is to identify asymptomatic or presymptomatic individuals and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, at home, and throughout the community.

"It has been a difficult and uncertain year for our business community. The free distribution of rapid screening tests will provide much-needed support to assist in the safe reopening of our local economy," says Oakville Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Drew Redden.

Small and medium-size enterprises can visit www.oakvillechamber.com/rapidscreening/ and order a two-week supply of Abbott Panbio Antigen screening kits.

Oakville Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 rapid testing kit

Employers must appoint a representative who will be responsible for supervising the self-screening process. Appointed supervisors must attend the initial pick-up to receive video training on testing supervision and safe disposal guidelines.

The kits will be available for pick-up, by appointment only, at the former post office located at 193 Church Street in Oakville. The site will open May 11, 2021 and operate weekly Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 am to 3 pm.

SME’s are required to electronically submit screening results at www.oakvillechamber.com/rapidscreening after each test. Accumulated data will be reported to the appropriate government officials. It is recommended that staff be screened twice weekly.

In the event of a positive test, the employee is required to immediately leave the workplace and notify public health to arrange for a PCR Test at an approved Public Health Collection Site and await further instructions from Halton Region Public Health.

"In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the distribution of free self-screening kits is an important initiative to keep businesses open and help others to re-open," said Oakville Mayor Rob Burton.

"The Oakville Chamber of Commerce has been a part of my Economic Task Force since its inception last March and are a critical partner in helping our businesses through the pandemic and into recovery. I encourage all eligible businesses to order their supply of kits."