Future Energy Oakville names Richard Thomas - Executive Director

Richard Thomas Richard Thomas

Future Energy Oakville (FEO) Board of Directors appointed Richard Thomas as FEO’s inaugural Executive Director.

Mr. Thomas, a long-time Oakville resident, provides over 30 years of experience in organizational leadership, community engagement and corporate strategy within several sectors, including management consulting, financial services, technology, real estate, construction and higher education.

Most recently, Mr. Thomas served as the managing director of a local management consulting firm. Before that, he was President and CEO of an Oakville-based construction company.

"The FEO Board is confident that Richard is the ideal Executive Director to lead Future Energy Oakville from its current startup phase through our ongoing growth and success," said John Matthiesen, Chairman of Future Energy Oakville’s Board.

"We value Richard’s strong track record of innovation, execution, and operational excellence, as well as in his proven ability to build teams and engage stakeholders that lead to tangible results."

"Richard has consistently delivered success during rapid periods of industry disruption, consumer change, and technological advancement. He is a world-class leader, and we are excited to welcome him to lead our organization."

Future Energy Oakville is driving energy transformation in the community and forging a path for other municipalities to follow. Established in 2021, FEO is an independent not-for-profit organization supported by the Town of Oakville and a growing number of forward-thinking investors, community sponsors, and partners.

"I am honoured to join Future Energy Oakville as its inaugural Executive Director," said Mr. Thomas. "I have long been committed to making Oakville an ever better community in which to live, work and invest."

"I believe Future Energy Oakville has a tremendous opportunity to bring real solutions to our community’s energy challenges and the positive results those solutions will have on our environment and quality of life."

Mr. Thomas said that he will focus on achieving the key goals set out by the Community Energy Strategy, a roadmap compiled by The Oakville Energy Task Force and endorsed by Oakville Town Council.

The Community Energy Strategy defines a path toward achieving three key objectives by 2041: increasing Oakville’s cumulative energy efficiency by at least 40 per cent, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 per cent, and generating at least $7 billion in community-wide energy cost savings.

The Community Energy Strategy has incorporated Future Energy Oakville as a registered not-for-profit corporation to accomplish these three goals. FEO’s mandate is to facilitate the implementation of 18 priority projects requiring the active participation of Oakville homeowners, community organizations, businesses, and local government.

"I look forward to working with all community stakeholders to implement practical, environmentally beneficial, and cost-effective energy solutions across Oakville," Mr. Thomas said. "Together, we all have a role to play. And together, we will succeed."

Mr. Matthiesen acknowledged the leadership provided by the Oakville Energy Task Force members, including Sheridan College, Siemens, Hatch, Ford Canada, Oakville Hydro, Enbridge, Mattamy Homes and more.

"Their commitment to making Oakville a more energy-resilient and environmentally healthy community is demonstrated by the extensive contributions they have provided to Oakville’s Community Energy Strategy."