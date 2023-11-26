Gastronomous Technologies: Shaping the future of food with automation

× Expand Oakville News N.M. L to R: Karl Michael Aumann, Kristian Tazbazian Francesco Rao, MPP Effie Triantafilopolous, Yaser Al Sagha, and Associate Minister Nina Tangri

Gastronomous Technologies, a cutting-edge startup founded just two years ago, is revolutionizing the food industry with its automated grilling machine. The brainchild of 22-year-old entrepreneur Kristian Tazbazian, the company's innovative solution promises to streamline the grilling process and alleviate labour shortages faced by the restaurant industry.

Tazbazian's journey began while observing his grandfather's automotive business. Inspired by his hands-on experience, he approached an engineer from his grandfather's company to develop his idea. With the formation of Gastronomous Technologies, the team quickly expanded, bringing onboard industry specialists Francesco Rao, Karl-Michael Aumann, and Yaser Al Sagha.

The company's flagship product, an automated grilling machine, has garnered significant attention since its installation in a corporately managed major fast food chain restaurant. For the past ten months, the machine has been tirelessly grilling perfect hamburgers, ensuring consistent quality around the clock.

Initially met with skepticism, the staff at the restaurant quickly embraced the automated grilling technology. During a time plagued by labour shortages, the machine proved indispensable, providing unparalleled support to the restaurant industry.

Effie Triantafilopolous, the Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville North-Burlington, expressed her appreciation for the innovation displayed by Gastronomous Technologies during her recent tour of the company's facility on Wyecroft Road.

Associate Minister of Small Business Nina Tangri saw the proprietary design of Gastronomous's automated grilling machine, with its multiple patents pending.

This group of young and dynamic individuals has accomplished extraordinary achievements, including securing their first round of funding and onboarding a major A-list client.

Buoyed by their early success, Gastronomous Technologies aims to raise an additional $3 million in funding to install their grilling machines in several of the fast food chain’s corporate stores across Toronto. With their sights set on expansion, the company is poised to become a leading figure in the food industry.

Effie Triantafilopolous reflected on Gastronomous Technologies' impact on the community, stating, "Gastronomous Technologies is a prime example of Ontario's commitment to innovation in the manufacturing and food services sector. I'm so proud to have them as a job creator and innovative leader in our community here in Oakville."

In a world driven by automation and technology, Gastronomous Technologies has emerged as a trailblazer, promising to revolutionize the food industry and reshape the way restaurants grill. With their game-changing automated grilling machine, they are well on their way to leaving a lasting mark on the culinary landscape.