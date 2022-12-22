A treasure trove of last minute gift ideas can be found in Oakville, Ontario this Christmas

× Expand Deninger's Deninger's Gift Basket Oakville

Oakville has a grand selection of specialty stores for any occasion. Look no further if you’re stuck on what to buy this Christmas for the remaining people on your holiday list.

Fresh Wagon Fresh Wagon's Sip and Shop in Oakville

Fresh Wagon is collaborating with Hippie Pops in Kerr Village for a one-day sip and shop on Friday, December 23, from 12 pm to 4 pm at 349 Kerr Street.

Fresh Wagon is an online store that offers affordable fresh meats, baked goods, produce and products not found in stores. They offer items made available to restaurants and support new and local businesses. Food Wagon might be an excellent option for the foodie on your list.

mini mono mini mono in Oakville

Mini Mono has curated an exquisite selection of dolls, doll clothing and furniture, and clothing for young children. Pieces in their collection have been hand-selected from around the globe. The owner believes in providing the highest quality merchandise.

There are significant discounts available. This shop is perfect for a child with discriminating tastes.

Flourish and Bask Flourish and Bask in Oakville

Downtown Oakville's Flourish and Bask has the perfect gifts for the amateur mixologist on your list or for quality accessories to add to your home bar setup. Flourish and Bask suggests a great assortment of gift ideas from $15 themed tree ornaments to local brands of garnishes like the $24 jar of black pepper whiskey cherries and sleek shakers in colours of gold, copper or stainless steel for $45 each.

Hello World Gifts Hello World Gifts in Oakville

Did a new bundle of joy make your list this year? Oakville's Hello World Gifts has you covered. There are gift sets designed with baby necessities to take the guesswork out for you. When cloth diapers and onesies aren’t visually attractive, HWG puts a great deal of creativity into the presentation as a gift, making the uninteresting but practical gift look whimsical. They will also customize the contents to meet your budget.

Lakeside Livin' Lakeside Livin' in Oakville

Stepping into Lakeside Livin’ in Bronte Village makes you feel as if you’ve been transported to a bed & breakfast on the East Coast. One could very well find something for everyone on their list in this shop. You’ll find children’s books, jewelry, and home decor items. But you’ll also enjoy the unique selection for the kitchen of pieces like a brie baker, a s’mores tray set, a bunny & truck salt and pepper shaker set, charcuterie essentials, and an olive boat. All the things you didn’t know you needed can be found at Lakeside.

Deninger's Deninger's in Oakville

The name Denninger’s seems synonymous with gift baskets. If you don’t know what you want when you go into their shop, you’ll know before you leave. Denninger’s has a comprehensive and fantastic selection of international foods, making it difficult to choose. The friendly staff at their Lakeshore location in Bronte Village will be more than happy to help you create your personalized gift basket.

Olives en Folie Olives en Folie in Oakville

Olives en Folie is a lovely shop in downtown Oakville that offers the “freshest and largest selection of delicious Extra Virgin Olive Oils from both Northern and Southern Hemispheres and the finest aged Balsamic Vinegar from Modena, Italy.”

Owner Claire Mullins Kruyt has created a large selection of sweet or savoury gift baskets ranging from $45 to $250. She would be happy to customize one to meet your needs. Olives en Folie also sells a variety of jams, condiments, and unusual cheeses.

Santa' Ville Santa' Ville in Oakville

Santa’Ville, located in Oakville Place, has the perfect sentimental and affordable gift for everyone. They carry tree ornaments for families priced from $21 to $26 for couples, babies, sports, pets, and so on. You’ll find snow globes, cups, lanterns, aprons, toys, and so much more! If you’re on a budget, they also offer an interest-free payment plan!