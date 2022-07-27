Halton 2019-2022 business plan achievements

×
Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Halton released its business plan 2019-2022 achievements. It does provide insight into how taxpayers' money was spent.
The update covers the region's successes as it relates to growth management, well-being, infrastructure, environment, and governance.
Growth management
- Established a framework to accommodate the province's mandated growth for Halton of 1.1 million people and 500,000 jobs by 2051
- Built 15,000 housing units since 2019
- Built three paramedic stations
Well-being
- Co-ordinated COVID-19 pandemic regional supports
- Created 191 new assisted housing opportunities
- Provided homelessness prevention supports to 5,982 households
- Created Seniors’ Community Wellness Hub
- Invested $13 million in non-profit human service programs and initiatives
- Expanded the community paramedicine program
- Launched the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program
- Developed an Early Learning and Child Care Plan 2022-2025
Transportation and infrastructure
- Invested over $900 million in transportation infrastructure, including Wyecroft Road Extension and Bridge Project, improvements to Trafalgar Road, Dundas Street and Britannia Road, and completion of William Halton Parkway
- Financed $1.5 billion of water, wastewater and transportation infrastructure, including the New Mid-Halton Wastewater Treatment Plant Effluent Outfall, Acton Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion and Milton Wastewater Treatment Plant decommissioning
- Implemented the Construction Ambassador program
Environmental protection
- Declared a Climate Change Emergency
- Achieved a 5.1% decrease in Corporate GHG emissions
- Saved $3 million annually in energy costs
- Updated the Region’s Solid Waste Management Strategy
Governance
- Maintained the highest credit rating (AAA)
- Kept tax rate increases at or below the rate of inflation
- Residence satisfaction kept at or above 90 per cent for regional services and customer service
- Received Greater Toronto’s Top Employers award and was selected as one of Canada’s Best Employers for Recent Graduates for 2022