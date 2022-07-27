Halton 2019-2022 business plan achievements

× Expand Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Halton released its business plan 2019-2022 achievements. It does provide insight into how taxpayers' money was spent.

The update covers the region's successes as it relates to growth management, well-being, infrastructure, environment, and governance.

Growth management

Established a framework to accommodate the province's mandated growth for Halton of 1.1 million people and 500,000 jobs by 2051

Built 15,000 housing units since 2019

Financed $1.5 billion of water, wastewater and transportation infrastructure

Built three paramedic stations

Well-being

Co-ordinated COVID-19 pandemic regional supports

Created 191 new assisted housing opportunities

Provided homelessness prevention supports to 5,982 households

Created Seniors’ Community Wellness Hub

Invested $13 million in non-profit human service programs and initiatives

Expanded the community paramedicine program

Launched the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program

Developed an Early Learning and Child Care Plan 2022-2025

Transportation and infrastructure

Invested over $900 million in transportation infrastructure, including Wyecroft Road Extension and Bridge Project, improvements to Trafalgar Road, Dundas Street and Britannia Road, and completion of William Halton Parkway

Financed $1.5 billion of water, wastewater and transportation infrastructure, including the New Mid-Halton Wastewater Treatment Plant Effluent Outfall, Acton Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion and Milton Wastewater Treatment Plant decommissioning

Implemented the Construction Ambassador program

Environmental protection

Declared a Climate Change Emergency

Achieved a 5.1% decrease in Corporate GHG emissions

Saved $3 million annually in energy costs

Updated the Region’s Solid Waste Management Strategy

Governance