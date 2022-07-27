Halton 2019-2022 business plan achievements

by

Halton released its business plan 2019-2022 achievements. It does provide insight into how taxpayers' money was spent.

The update covers the region's successes as it relates to growth management, well-being, infrastructure, environment, and governance. 

Growth management

  • Established a framework to accommodate the province's mandated growth for Halton of 1.1 million people and 500,000 jobs by 2051
  • Built 15,000 housing units since 2019
  • Financed $1.5 billion of water, wastewater and transportation infrastructure
  • Built three paramedic stations

Well-being

  • Co-ordinated COVID-19 pandemic regional supports
  • Created 191 new assisted housing opportunities
  • Provided homelessness prevention supports to 5,982 households
  • Created Seniors’ Community Wellness Hub
  • Invested $13 million in non-profit human service programs and initiatives
  • Expanded the community paramedicine program
  • Launched the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program
  • Developed an Early Learning and Child Care Plan 2022-2025

Transportation and infrastructure

  • Invested over $900 million in transportation infrastructure, including Wyecroft Road Extension and Bridge Project, improvements to Trafalgar Road, Dundas Street and Britannia Road, and completion of William Halton Parkway
  • Financed $1.5 billion of water, wastewater and transportation infrastructure, including the New Mid-Halton Wastewater Treatment Plant Effluent Outfall, Acton Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion and Milton Wastewater Treatment Plant decommissioning
  • Implemented the Construction Ambassador program

Environmental protection

  • Declared a Climate Change Emergency
  • Achieved a 5.1% decrease in Corporate GHG emissions
  • Saved $3 million annually in energy costs
  • Updated the Region’s Solid Waste Management Strategy

Governance 

  • Maintained the highest credit rating (AAA)
  • Kept tax rate increases at or below the rate of inflation
  • Residence satisfaction kept at or above 90 per cent for regional services and customer service
  • Received Greater Toronto’s Top Employers award and was selected as one of Canada’s Best Employers for Recent Graduates for 2022