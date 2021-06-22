Halton Region’s AAA Credit rating upheld another year

× Expand Joshua Hoehne AAA Credit Rating for Halton Region

On June 10, 2021, S&P Global Ratings (S&P) completed their annual review and maintained their highest rating of AAA for Halton Region.

Their rating and annual review attributed a stable outlook for the region, indicating confidence in Halton’s ability to uphold this standing into the future despite negative impacts from COVID-19.

"This top credit rating will allow us to support ongoing investments in infrastructure while ensuring top value for taxpayer dollars," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. "These investments are part of the essential regional programs that keep Halton a great place to live."

"We are proud to have earned this distinction for another year and will continue our work to maintain our strong financial position during the pandemic and in our recovery from COVID-19."

By upholding this top credit rating, Halton and its local municipalities have continued access to the best capital financing rates available. This minimizes long-term infrastructure capital financing costs, allowing public funds go further when invested in regional works that help improve essential services in the community, such as road, water and wastewater projects.

S&P’s analysis included the following strengths in support of the AAA rating:

steady population growth, high income levels, and a broad economy foster stability in the region’s property tax base despite the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic;

strong provincial and federal emergency support to cover the pandemic’s financial impact;

prudent financial management practices, robust long range planning guided by detailed asset management plans and diverse economic base;

solid budgetary performance and limiting debt issuance; and

exceptional liquidity position and satisfactory access to external liquidity for financing needs.

The region has maintained top credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings (AAA) since 2002 (making this the 20th consecutive year) and Moody’s Investors Service (AAA) since 1989. Earning this distinction from both agencies each year is a key objective of Halton’s annual Budget and Business Plan.

To learn more about regional finances, please visit Halton's website. More information about this year's rating is also available online.