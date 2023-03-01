Halton approves 2023 regional budget

× Expand Halton Region

Halton Regional Council has approved the 2023 Budget and Business Plan for Halton Region.

The 2023 Budget details how the Region will keep property taxes low while investing in the critical services and infrastructure that contribute to a high quality of life in Halton.

The 2023 Budget and Business Plan is based on the Region’s prudent, forward-looking financial planning principles. The Budget responds to key needs in the community despite significant economic pressures and changing service demands as COVID-19 recovery continues.

"Once again – and for more than 20 years – we have delivered a strong budget that keeps property taxes at or below the rate of inflation for Regional services while investing in the critical services and infrastructure the people of Halton need," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

"Our responsible approach to spending has earned the Region a AAA/AAA credit rating for more than 30 years. I’d like to thank Council and staff for continuing to uphold Halton’s strong long-term financial position while delivering value for tax and rate payers despite increasing economic pressures."

Halton's final budget for the year was approved at their late January council meeting, back on January 25, 2023.

The 2023 Budget presents a multi-year financial plan to address the key service priorities identified by Regional Council. It includes a 3.0% property tax increase for Regional services and a 4.0% increase for the Halton Regional Police Service. Combined, the overall Regional property tax increase is 3.4%.

It also includes a rate increase of 4.1% for water and wastewater services. In keeping with Halton’s fiscally responsible approach to financial planning, the 2023 Budget identifies savings and efficiencies to provide maximum value for tax and rate payers.

Some of this year’s key investments include:

Public Health: $344,000 investment to support emerging needs in the community post-pandemic.

investment to support emerging needs in the community post-pandemic. Paramedic Services: $1.3 million investment including additional full-time paramedics to address pressures related to increased call volumes.

investment including additional full-time paramedics to address pressures related to increased call volumes. Services for Seniors: $1.6 million investment for additional personal support workers to provide increased direct care hours to residents in the Region’s three Long-Term Care homes.

investment for additional personal support workers to provide increased direct care hours to residents in the Region’s three Long-Term Care homes. Housing Services: $2.4 million increased investment to support assisted housing, rent supplement, and homelessness prevention programs.

increased investment to support assisted housing, rent supplement, and homelessness prevention programs. Children’s Services: continued implementation of the Canada-wide Early Learning and Childcare Plan - known as $10/day childcare.

continued implementation of the Canada-wide Early Learning and Childcare Plan - known as $10/day childcare. Halton Region Community Investment Fund (HRCIF): $250,000 increased investment to meet new and emerging community needs with services provided by non-profit organizations in Halton. The HRCIF now totals $4.0 million.

increased investment to meet new and emerging community needs with services provided by non-profit organizations in Halton. The HRCIF now totals $4.0 million. State-of-Good-Repair Program: $7.9 million increased investment to support the water and wastewater state-of-good-repair capital program, and $1.0 million increased investment to support the transportation capital program.

Property tax bills include Regional services, Halton Regional Police Services, Provincial education taxes and Local Municipal services.

For 2023, the property tax impact for Regional services is 3.0%, the Halton Regional Police Service tax impact is 4.0%, and the Provincial education tax impact is 0%.

The total 2023 property tax bill increase will be final when your Local Municipal services budget is approved by your respective Local Municipal Councils.

To learn more about Halton Region’s 2023 Budget and Business Plan, please visit the Budget and Business Plan page on halton.ca.