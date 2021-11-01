Halton donates ambulance to St. John Ambulance

× Expand Halton Region From Left to Right: Chuck McCormack, Regional Chair, St. John Ambulance Halton-Hamilton; Tim Bauer, Executive Director, St. John Ambulance Halton-Hamilton; Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Medical Officer of Health, Halton Region; Vince Cicero, Unit Chief, St. John Ambulance Oakville-Milton & Halton Hills; Chief Greg Sage, Chief/Director of Paramedic Services, Halton Region with the donated vehicles at Woodlands Operations Centre.

On Tuesday, October 26, Halton Region donated one decommissioned ambulance and one emergency response unit to St. John Ambulance Canada. These vehicles will go to the Oakville-Milton & Halton Hills Branch and will provide medical support for residents attending community events in Halton.

"Halton is proud to donate these vehicles to St. John Ambulance Canada to support their medical responder program," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. "For more than 20 years, we have partnered with St. John Ambulance to help provide first aid services to residents attending community events throughout our region."

Carr continues, "Thank you to staff and volunteers at St. John Ambulance Canada for all of the countless hours you have dedicated to serving and caring for our community."

Decommissioned vehicles are typically five years in age and have travelled between 225,000 and 275,000 kilometres. These vehicles have completed their useful life cycle with Halton Region’s Paramedic Services and can still operate at full capacity to meet the needs of St. John Ambulance.

Since 2000, Halton Region has donated 17 decommissioned vehicles to local St. John Ambulance branches. Ambulances have also been donated to various charities in Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti, South Sudan and Ukraine.

"We are grateful to have community partners like St. John Ambulance Canada who help provide essential first aid and medical assistance at community events across Halton," said Greg Sage, Chief/Director of Halton Region Paramedic Services. "On behalf of Halton Region Paramedic Services, I am pleased that we are able to donate these two vehicles to support our local St. John Ambulance Canada branches and provide life-saving care when residents may need it most."

St. John Ambulance Canada is part of a worldwide, non-profit, non-denominational charitable organization that provides medical training (first aid) and community services. Annually, St. John Ambulance staff volunteer hundreds of hours at many community events.

"Having such wonderful community partners like Halton Region allows St. John Ambulance to expand our Medical First Responder program outreach into the Halton community," said Tim Bauer, Executive Director of St. John Ambulance Halton-Hamilton.

"Our mandate at St. John Ambulance is ‘saving lives at home, work and play.’ Halton Region's generous donation of two vehicles in support of our program allows our volunteer teams to provide first aid coverage at hundreds of community events every year in Halton. Our sincerest thanks to the Halton Region for their continued support."