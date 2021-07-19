Halton police set up Buy/Sell exchange zone

Many people have become victims of crimes like robberies, frauds and thefts when attempting to buy or sell property online. The purpose of the Buy & Sell Exchange Zone is to provide some additional peace of mind to those who are buying, selling, or trading property online. If you are meeting new people while finalizing online transactions, we encourage you to use our Exchange Zone.

The clearly-signed Exchange Zone is situated in the visitor parking lot of our 20 Division facility, which is located at:

95 Oak Walk Drive

Oakville, Ontario L6H 0G6

Phone: 905-825-4777 ext. 2205

If you are unable to meet at our Buy & Sell Exchange Zone, please consider completing your transactions in well-lit, public and popular locations to avoid being a victim of crime.

In the case of an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

Tips to protect yourself during a buy and sell exchange: