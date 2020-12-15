Halton Region earns Greater Toronto Top Employers Award

× Expand Halton Region Halton Region staff celebrate their work within the organization and community annually at the Employee Recognition Awards

Mediacorp has selected Halton Region as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2021. The annual national competition measures a wide range of criteria and showcases organizations that offer exceptional working environments that promote employee engagement and success. This is the tenth consecutive year that the Region has been recognized with this award.

“Being recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for the past 10 years and one of Canada’s Best Employers for Recent Graduates for the past two years are monumental achievements. I am proud of the great workplace we have and all our talented staff at the Region,” said Gary Carr, Halton Regional Chair. “Regional staff work each and every day to support our community to deliver our essential programs and services, including during the COVID-19 pandemic where they have worked tirelessly to keep residents safe and healthy. Making sure we have the supports in place to create a positive work environment will always be a priority for our exceptional workforce.”

The Region employs over 2,500 professionals who deliver meaningful work that makes a positive difference in the Halton community. When considering Halton for the award, Mediacorp reviewed its wellness programs, opportunities for recent graduates, supports for new parents, professional development and training, working conditions and onsite amenities at its administrative headquarters.

The Greater Toronto Top Employer competition reviews submissions from both the public and private sector—including national and multinational organizations—and is based on the same comprehensive criteria as the national contest. To view the Greater Toronto’s Top Employers 2021 recipient list and reasons for selection, visit canadastop100.com/toronto.

The Region has also been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Employers for Recent Graduates for 2021. This guide showcases organizations that hire recent college and university graduates, and provide training programs, career planning and advancement opportunities. Halton was recognized for its intern program that helps recent graduates find work in their field. Interns work closely with our diverse team of professionals to gain experience while delivering high-quality services to residents and businesses in Halton. To view the entire list of Canada’s Best Employers for Recent Graduates for 2021 and reasons for selection, visit the Career Directory at Top Employer Halton Region.