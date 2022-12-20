Halton Region receives Greater Toronto’s Top Employer award

× Expand Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

On December 9, Mediacorp Canada Inc. announced Halton Region as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2023. This is the 12th year in a row that Halton Region has received this award. The annual competition recognizes organizations for their progressive practices in areas that include:

Diversity

Equity

Inclusion

Mental health and Wellness

Employee engagement

"Providing a supportive workplace and a positive work environment for all our staff is always an important priority, and we are very proud to receive the Greater Toronto’s Top Employer award once again," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

"Our incredible staff continue to go above and beyond to deliver high-quality and critical programs, services and supports to the community, and keep Halton Region a great place to live, work, raise a family and retire."

Photo by Slidebean on Unsplash

The Region employs over 3,300 professionals who deliver various meaningful programs and services to Burlington, Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville residents and businesses.

The competition reviews submissions from both the public and private sectors, including national and multinational organizations, with selections based on a comprehensive and wide-ranging set of criteria.

When Halton was considered for the award, Mediacorp reviewed Halton’s:

Wellness programs

Opportunities for recent graduates

Support for new parents

Professional development and training

Recognition programs highlighting staff achievement.

Oakville's Ford Motor Company of Canada was made the list. To view Greater Toronto’s Top Employers 2023 recipient list and reasons for selection, visit canadastop100.com/toronto. To learn more about the programs and services Halton Region provides and to view current career opportunities at the Region, please visit halton.ca.