Halton District School Board names Pardeep Nagra as the new Human Rights and Equity Advisor

Pardeep Nagra was appointed the Human Rights and Equity Advisor for the Halton District School Board (HDSB).

He assumed the role on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Nagra’s job is REALLY to help resolve human rights complaints and cultivate respect for human rights.

HDSB will look to Nagra – who has decades of experience in human rights, diversity, equity and inclusion – for a voice on human rights-related strategic policy issues and “direction on matters of equity, inclusion and human rights obligations.”

He was recently the Manager of Employment Equity at the Toronto District School Board; Nagra is also the Executive Director of the Sikh Heritage Museum of Canada and serves on the Board of Directors for the Canadian Museum of Human Rights.

Nagra says he is "excited to connect with students, staff, parents/guardians and the community of Halton” and encourages residents to “reach out to [him] and invite [him] to your classroom, school, department, community organization or event.”

“I am here to serve you."

Nagra is a motivational speaker and former Canadian boxer and was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.

He has replaced the Board’s former Human Rights & Equity Advisor Jewel Amoah.