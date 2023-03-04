Halton District School Board seeks volunteer for Audit Committee

× Expand kenteegardin via Foter.com - CC BY-SA Revised tax reforms

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) is seeking one "community member with financial expertise and business knowledge" to serve on its Audit Committee.

HDSB's posting is for a three-year term commitment beginning April 1, 2023 and ending March 2026.

The Board, in a media statement, says they are "seeking a community member who embraces an equitable, multicultural and inclusive environment and is willing to dedicate their time to make a lasting contribution to the Board."

The Audit Committee is comprised of three trustees and two independent members drawn from the community at large. The Committee meets at least three times a year, plus ad hoc meetings as required.

Meetings take place at the J.W. Singleton Education Centre beginning at 2 p.m. on select dates. Selected meetings may also take place in a virtual format.

The primary role of the Audit Committee is to, "assist the Board of Trustees in fulfilling its duties related to governance and oversight. The duties of the Audit Committee fall under the following key areas:"

The financial reporting process

Internal control framework

Risk management practices

Performance and function of the board’s internal and external auditors

Board’s compliance with its obligations under legislation

Applicants must have sufficient accounting, senior financial management or other relevant business experience to understand public sector accounting and auditing standards.

The applicant must not be a current employee or Officer of the Board or of any other district school board or school authority.

The applicant must not have a parent, child or spouse currently employed by the Board.

Candidates must submit a letter of interest and resume by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 to:

Roxana Negoi

Superintendent of Business Services & Treasurer

Halton District School Board

PO Box 5005 STN LCD 1

Burlington, ON, Canada

L7R 3Z2

Candidate may direct inquiries by email to jabate@hdsb.ca.

Candidates who are short-listed will be requested to attend an interview conducted by the Audit Committee’s selection committee.