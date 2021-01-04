Help the organization that helps others: Letter to the Editor

Word that the first COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out in Canada and will be made widely available is a welcome flash of light at the end of the dark tunnel that has isolated us all over the past eight months.

Sadly, despite the remarkable achievement of bringing the vaccine to market so quickly, the reality is that it may still come too late for many service organizations and charities like the YMCA that breathe life into communities.

Many of these organizations will emerge through the other side of the pandemic tunnel in far different shape than they were at the start of 2020. Some may not make it at all. Our Oakville YMCA is not in danger of closing, but we do want to amplify the needs of charities in our community. The Ontario Non-profit Network predicts that 20 per cent of charities are at risk of closing.

The YMCA is unique among these charities, as we rely on a critical balance of fee-for-service programming, government-funded services and charitably raised dollars. The pandemic has inflicted lasting damage on all sides of this equation. The practical realities and restrictions required to ensure health and safety have resulted in significantly diminished fees and rising expenses in all areas of programming: health and fitness membership, aquatics, summer camps and more.

Key funders have had to reprioritize grants towards short-term COVID-19 needs like personal protective equipment and capital retrofits, diverting funds away from multi-year program grants and leaving more uncertainly for sustainability. Philanthropic donors are challenged to make hard decisions to select their charity of choice among many to support with a precious financial gift.

Despite taking advantage of government assistance like the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, we have had to lay-off many of our staff teams and consider what to rebuild to meet future need. Our Peter Gilgan YMCA was built to serve large constituencies of people, where the community has gathered safely for many years. We must determine how best to apply this gift space to advance the health of the community at this critical time.

Our goal, is to resume programming wherever possible. We see that new, flexible approaches will be required to adapt to the changes COVID has left. There is less room for the duplication of services. We have a long track record of offering programs and services in partnership with other organizations. We offer programs at dozens of locations across Oakville including: schools, community settings, outdoor parks and leased spaces. We are working hard to create more partnerships across all levels to ensure that provision of these services continues, especially for the most vulnerable among us – children, youth and families.

Since the 1950’s the YMCA of Oakville has invested in reinvention and transformation and we maintain a strong commitment to build a healthier community. We are confident we will come up with creative solutions to continue out legacy, but we can’t do it without the support of our communities.

What can you do to help?

If you are a member or have an affiliation with a local club, charity, or service organization, rather than cancel, if possible, maintain your standing. If you can continue to allocate even a portion of monthly fees or dues to ensure organizations have the resources and are ready for your return, do so, it is an investment in the future for your community. If you can advocate to government and funders that charities and service providers are important to you, get the word out. And if you are in the financial position to give, please give now.

Kyle Barber

One in seven residents was served by the YMCA of Oakville before the pandemic. You may have learned to swim at the YMCA or learned to canoe at a YMCA Camp. Your child may have been cared for in a YMCA licenses Child Care Centre. Maybe you used to enjoy the friendly competition of a pick-up basketball gamer over a lunch hour in your local YMCA gymnasium. If you value having organizations like the YMCA in your neighbourhood, please act now. The YMCA needs your support and engagement now more than ever.

Kyle Barber - President and CEO of the YMCA of Oakville.