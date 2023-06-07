High Commissioner to U.K. speaks at Oakville chamber breakfast

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Canada's High Commissioner to the UK Ralph Goodale answering questions posed by Oakville Chamber's past-chair Tim Caddigan.

In its last in a series of special guest speakers brought to Oakville, the local chamber of commerce invited the Hon. Ralph Goodale, High Commissioner for Canada to the U.K., to speak about ‘Canada’s relationship with the United Kingdom – in the Midst of a Tough and Turbulent World.’

In Commonwealth countries, such as Canada, the term High Commissioner is used instead of the more common title of Ambassador.

Lawson Hunter Hon. Ralph Goodale speaks at Chamber of Commerce

Goodale was first elected to Parliament in 1974, led the Saskatchewan Liberals in that provincial legislature for a few terms and returned to Parliament in 1993, subsequently being re-elected seven times. He also served as a cabinet minister under three Prime Ministers. In 2021, Goodale was appointed High Commissioner and now serves as Canada’s representative in the U.K. He brought his unique perspective on global affairs and the relationship between Canada and the U.K. to the forum.

“We are living through an era of extraordinary events,” said Goodale, “a Platinum Jubilee, a state funeral, the coronation of a new king, lots of turbulence in British politics, the ongoing saga about Brexit, the fallout of COVID, and a tragic war in Ukraine. It’s a lively time to be on the scene in London.”

Goodale wanted to touch on all these topics but began his remarks by speaking about the shared history, the similarities and differences in size, population and economic activities between Canada and the U.K. He highlighted that both countries are battling high inflation (Canada at 4.4% and the U.K. at 8.7%), with food costs in Britain increasing by 20%, but of particular note, “Trade in goods and services is about $42 billion annually making the U.K. our third largest trading partner after the U.S. and China. Britain is Canada’s second-largest source of foreign direct investment at $160 billion while Canadian investments in the U.K. are $209 billion.”

The topic of the monarchy and our system of governing came up with Goodale suggesting that for Canada to unravel the distinct separation of ‘head of state’ and ‘governing body’ would not succeed given that ratification would require assent from the Commons, the Senate, and all provincial governments.

Turning to global affairs, Goodale said, “Autocratic and, very often, violent regimes are in the ascendancy around the world. Democracy is more in the minority and at greater risk today than ever before. The United States has been driven by populism, extremism, polarization and foreign interference such that America may be less willing or less available to play the role in global affairs that we have come to know and depend upon. That makes Canada’s connection with the U.K. that much more vital as family, allies, partners and friends.”

Goodale touched on the united support of Ukraine between the U.K. and Canada and particularly recognized the efforts of Anita Anand, Minister of Defence, who was in the room. While condemning the actions of Putin and the “re-invasion of Ukraine,” he also spoke of the many immigrants that have previously come from Ukraine, helping to build Canada. “Ukrainians have been emigrating to Canada for more than 130 years. Today, more than 1.4 million Canadians trace their family heritage to Ukraine.”

When Goodale was asked by Oakville News, following his remarks, about his regard for the Royal Family, both present and past, he noted, “Despite their demanding schedule, they make a special effort to be accessible, to be in touch with the public.”

Is Goodale concerned about Brexit and the U.K. stepping back from many of the EU’s safety and food regulations? Goodale responded, “They’ve been part of the European Economic Community and later the EU since 1973. The U.K. is going to have to work very hard at re-establishing that rapport (with the EU). Recently, there has been some real progress on that.”

Goodale added, " Canada’s trade relationship with the U.K. is 98% tariff-free. We can improve on that. We have diplomatic arrangements. We have defence, security and intelligence arrangements, but given the dangerous nature of the world, we need to enhance that partnership with one of our longest-standing and best allies.”