Hiring an electrician becoming easier in Oakville

Have you tried to hire an electrician recently? You might be waiting a while, and when you do, it will likely be expensive because demand far outstrips demand. The situation will only worsen since 1 in 3 journeypersons were over 55-years-old as of 2016.

Spark Power, an Oakville-based electrical contractor will provide 500 electrical workers with the state-of-the-art training they require in today's marketplace at no cost. This free training is expected to start in August 2021. It includes electrical maintenance, power generation systems and health and safety regulations for their workers and potential new employees. The new program will use various modern learning techniques that make the training safer and more effective, including virtual reality and augmented reality, webinars, online training, hands-on training and job shadowing. The training program is possible due to a $5.3 million investment by the Ontario government's Skills Development Fund.

Spark Power will offer scholarships and paid placements for co-op students and apprentices to get them started as they pursue careers in the electrical market.

“Young people need to know that a career in the electrical trades is in-demand, exciting and within reach,” said Minister McNaughton. “We’re helping them get there by investing in great ideas like this one, which will help new and experienced electrical professionals sharpen their skills with state-of-the-art training. This is just one more way we’re keeping our economy strong.”

“We are thrilled to receive grant funding from the Skills Development Fund,” said Richard Jackson, President & CEO of Spark Power. “With this support, Spark Power is enhancing its training initiatives by focusing on the company’s electricians, technicians, and apprentices. This year-long program will enable us to continue implementing and expanding innovative educational technologies, cross-team training, and outreach to local high schools and post-secondary institutions to recruit new talent within the power sector.”

This project aligns with Ontario’s Skilled Trades Strategy, an initiative to support economic recovery by breaking the stigma of the skilled trades, simplifying the apprenticeship system, and encouraging more employer involvement.

“The Ontario government continues to generate innovative solutions to get our province back to work and ensure businesses have access to the qualified people they need to recover from the pandemic,” said Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure. “

Funding for the project comes from Ontario’s $115 million Skills Development Fund. The fund already received Over 500 applications were received in the first month for this new fund, and a second application round is being planned for later in 2021.